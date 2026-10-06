I gave this robot vacuum a 5-star review, and it's over $500 off for Prime Day right now

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In this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, there are plenty of great deals, and some of them are quite shocking. Why? Well, some of my favorite products have huge price discounts!

I'm a reviews writer here at Tom's Guide, which means I spend all day, every day testing the latest gadgets, and I'm always on the lookout for things that can improve your life. That's why I gave this robot vacuum five stars.

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is currently available on Amazon U.S. for $1,179 — its lowest ever price.

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete: was $1,699 now $1,179 at Amazon The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete has had its price slashed by more than $500, and I can't believe it. I was blown away by this robot vacuum not only for its cleaning capabilities and self-cleaning features, but the smart features. It has extendable arms to get into all the corners and can even dust your baseboards for you.

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is fully deserving of its five-star rating. It has been a welcome addition to my home over the last few months with its exceptional vacuuming performance. Not only that, but the mopping capabilities make home maintenance a breeze, and the extendable mops reach over the edge of the room.

Obstacle avoidance is great, and mapping in the user-friendly app gives you heaps of control. You can have your say over suction power, mopping schedules and no-go zones.

If you have any steps in your home, the Dreame can take them too, since it has climbing technology. Its little arms elevate it so it can carry on cleaning without needing any help from you.

Not enough features? Well, there's even a camera on top to let you see your pets and snap a few pictures of them.

To find out more about my testing experience, you can read my full Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete review.