Stop scrubbing — this one common kitchen item is all your toilet needs to clean itself

When it comes to bathroom cleaning, scrubbing the toilet is easily my least favorite chore. However, mastering how to clean a toilet properly is essential for removing germs, stains, and, of course, keeping it smelling fresh.

While it’s quite common for everyone to reach for commercial cleaners, I’ve just found another favorite household product that can do a good job.

Vinegar has been a staple cleaner in my home for years, and I’ve used it to remove limescale, bathtub scum, and unsightly marks on my shower doors and glass. But is it good enough to clean a toilet?

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According to experts, white vinegar works wonders on stubborn toilet bowl buildup and unsightly grime. What’s more, it’s natural and non-toxic, helps cut down on scrubbing time, and can literally do all the hard work for you. It’s a win-win.

Just remember to apply it correctly — and avoid surfaces it could damage.

Here’s how to use vinegar to clean your toilet.

Why white vinegar is a good cleaner

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White vinegar remains a popular choice of natural cleaner in many homes, and this is largely due to its high acidity.

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With its 5–6% acetic acid concentration, it works wonders on stubborn marks, dissolves lingering grime, and delivers a streak-free shine — all without relying on harsh chemicals.

Vinegar is great for removing limescale, stubborn stains, deodorizing smelly drains, and leaving glass or mirrors spotless. This is because the acid breaks down any film that forms and leaves a sparkling finish.

However, there are also things you should never clean with vinegar to prevent permanent damage. These include natural stone or marble worktops, hardwood flooring, and any household rubber seals (inside the washing machine).

Again, its high acidity can inevitably destroy delicate surfaces over time if applied incorrectly.

What’s more, pairing white vinegar with baking soda — yet another household power cleaner — makes it even more effective. For more tips, check out what makes baking soda and vinegar so good at cleaning.

It’s worth noting that while vinegar makes a great surface cleaner, it doesn’t disinfect or reliably kill germs or viruses. In that case, bleach is effective at killing most bacteria, or hydrogen peroxide. If you want to know the difference, check out vinegar vs. hydrogen peroxide — which natural cleaner is best for your home?

How to clean your toilet with vinegar in minutes

Cleaning toilet seat (Image credit: Getty Images)

To tackle the toilet seat, lid, and tank, just dilute equal parts vinegar and water, spray the areas, and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then simply wipe with a damp cloth until clean.

Simply pour about two cups of white vinegar into the toilet bowl and let it sit for up to 30 minutes to dissolve/loosen any grime.

Next, scrub the bowl and under the rim thoroughly with your toilet brush before flushing to rinse the bowl.

To tackle the toilet seat, lid, and tank, just dilute equal parts vinegar and water, spray the areas, and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then simply wipe with a damp cloth until clean.

If you have stubborn stains to tackle, a good tip is to add half a cup of baking soda after the white vinegar. This will help to easily lift any stains or grime.

This simple trick leaves your bowl completely sparkling while eliminating lingering smells. Best of all, it cuts down on scrubbing time, doing all the heavy lifting for you.

For more top tips, try these 5 bathroom cleaning hacks that will save you time and effort. Or how to make your home smell amazing.

Amazon Saver Distilled White Vinegar, 16 fl oz: $1 at Amazon Distilled white vinegar isn’t only great for cooking, but cleaning too – and it’s super affordable. This 16 fl oz bottle is under $1 and can be used for cleaning toilets, shower screens and windows for a streak-free finish. It contains 5% acetic acid.

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