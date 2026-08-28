43% of Tom’s Guide readers told us they hate cleaning the bathroom – so I found a 2-ingredient hack to make the chore easier

I resent spending my weekends cleaning — it often feels like I’ve barely put away my vacuum before Sunday evening has arrived and I’ve had zero time to relax. I enjoy having a clean and tidy home; I hate the work it takes to get it there.

So, whenever I spot a cleaning hack promising to slash my chore time, I’m the first to try it out.

My biggest cleaning nightmare is tackling my bathroom, and a recent Tom’s Guide poll proves I’m far from alone. While 7% of you actually enjoy cleaning (you’re welcome at my house anytime), 43% voted the bathroom as the worst room to clean, leaving even the kitchen in the shadows.

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If you haven’t already cast your vote, go ahead and complete the poll below.

Take the hard work out of cleaning a bathtub

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

The good news? I’ve discovered a cleaning hack that will cut your time scrubbing your bathtub. Here it is to help making cleaning the bathroom just that little bit easier for you!

I searched online for the best way to clean a bathtub using vinegar and dish soap — here’s the recipe I tried:

1. Take one cup of white vinegar and gently warm it in a microwave. But be warned, vinegar has a much stronger smell when it’s heated, so ensure you’re in a well-ventilated room.

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2. Pour the warmed vinegar into a spray bottle.

3. Add one cup of dish soap, preferably Dawn, to the bottle. I’m in the U.K. and can’t get hold of Dawn dish soap, so I used my regular brand.

4. Gently mix the ingredients together.

5. Spray the solution onto your bathtub and relax for 15 minutes.

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

6. Using a cleaning pad and give your bathtub a good scrub. I instantly noticed how much smoother my bathtub felt, and I saw that the solution had lifted the grime.

7. Finish by rinsing your tub. I have a shower over my bath, so I used the shower hose to rinse off the solution.

If you’d prefer not to leave the solution to soak, you could add it to a dish-wand soap dispenser, such as this Scotch-Brite non-scratch version, which comes with 7 refill pads, for $11 at Amazon.

My biggest bathroom nightmares

Bathrooms present many challenges. Beyond the usual soap scum, the constant mix of heat and moisture makes it the ultimate breeding ground for stubborn grime — which is undoubtedly why it topped our list of the most hated rooms to clean.

For me, the biggest headaches are keeping my shower glass streak-free, battling limescale on my fittings (and inside my toilet), and constantly removing mold that’s crept into caulk. That's a lot of challenges in one room!

What makes cleaning your bathroom such a nightmare? Add a comment below and share your biggest struggle.

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