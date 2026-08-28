43% of Tom’s Guide readers told us they hate cleaning the bathroom – so I found a 2-ingredient hack to make the chore easier
Spray, relax, then scrub
I resent spending my weekends cleaning — it often feels like I’ve barely put away my vacuum before Sunday evening has arrived and I’ve had zero time to relax. I enjoy having a clean and tidy home; I hate the work it takes to get it there.
So, whenever I spot a cleaning hack promising to slash my chore time, I’m the first to try it out.
My biggest cleaning nightmare is tackling my bathroom, and a recent Tom’s Guide poll proves I’m far from alone. While 7% of you actually enjoy cleaning (you’re welcome at my house anytime), 43% voted the bathroom as the worst room to clean, leaving even the kitchen in the shadows.
If you haven’t already cast your vote, go ahead and complete the poll below.
Take the hard work out of cleaning a bathtub
The good news? I’ve discovered a cleaning hack that will cut your time scrubbing your bathtub. Here it is to help making cleaning the bathroom just that little bit easier for you!
I searched online for the best way to clean a bathtub using vinegar and dish soap — here’s the recipe I tried:
1. Take one cup of white vinegar and gently warm it in a microwave. But be warned, vinegar has a much stronger smell when it’s heated, so ensure you’re in a well-ventilated room.
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2. Pour the warmed vinegar into a spray bottle.
3. Add one cup of dish soap, preferably Dawn, to the bottle. I’m in the U.K. and can’t get hold of Dawn dish soap, so I used my regular brand.
4. Gently mix the ingredients together.
5. Spray the solution onto your bathtub and relax for 15 minutes.
6. Using a cleaning pad and give your bathtub a good scrub. I instantly noticed how much smoother my bathtub felt, and I saw that the solution had lifted the grime.
7. Finish by rinsing your tub. I have a shower over my bath, so I used the shower hose to rinse off the solution.
If you’d prefer not to leave the solution to soak, you could add it to a dish-wand soap dispenser, such as this Scotch-Brite non-scratch version, which comes with 7 refill pads, for $11 at Amazon.
These 12 x 11-inch microfiber cleaning cloths leave a streak-free and lint-free clean. They are versatile, absorbent cloths that can be used throughout your home.
My biggest bathroom nightmares
Bathrooms present many challenges. Beyond the usual soap scum, the constant mix of heat and moisture makes it the ultimate breeding ground for stubborn grime — which is undoubtedly why it topped our list of the most hated rooms to clean.
For me, the biggest headaches are keeping my shower glass streak-free, battling limescale on my fittings (and inside my toilet), and constantly removing mold that’s crept into caulk. That's a lot of challenges in one room!
What makes cleaning your bathroom such a nightmare? Add a comment below and share your biggest struggle.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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