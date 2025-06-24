Don't wait til Prime Day! Amazon is offering over $350 in credits and freebies right now

Prime Day is an excellent time to buy just about anything. Sure, there are a lot of overly hyped deals, but if you know where to look — there's also a lot of great opportunities to save.

Right now my favorite early Prime Day deals come disguised as credits and freebies. For example, right now Amazon is knocking $30 off your next Amazon Fresh order of $150. (You'll need to log into your Prime account to see this offer). I like this deal because groceries are very expensive and it's been awhile since I've seen a significant dollar-off discount at Amazon Fresh.

If you're a gamer, Amazon is giving away 9 free PC games valued at over $100. The games include TOEM, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Saints Row 2, Star Wars Rebellion, Batman Arkham Knight, and Lego DC Super Villains.

A few things worth noting: these deals are for Prime members only. So you'll need to log into your account to see the offers/discounts. If you're not a Prime member, now's the time to sign up for that free 30-day trial.

Additionally, some of these deals expire very soon, so my advice is to snag the ones that appeal to you before they're gone. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Prime Day freebies

Amazon Fresh: spend $150, get $30 off @ Amazon

Prime members who make an Amazon Fresh order of $150 or more will get $30 off their total order. Log into your Prime membership and head to the Amazon Fresh store to see your coupon code. This offer is valid through July 7, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

Prime Gaming: 9 free PC games @ Amazon

Heads up, PC gamers. Through July 7, Amazon is offering 9 free PC games to celebrate its forthcoming Prime Day event. In total, you're saving over $100 with these free games. They include TOEM, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, Saints Row 2, Star Wars Rebellion, Batman Arkham Knight, and Lego DC Super Villains.

GrubHub+: $10 off $20+ @ Amazon

Normally costing $10 a month, GrubHub Plus is free for all Prime members. Through July 7, use coupon code "PRIME10" to save $10 on orders of $20 or more. The code can be entered during checkout.

FSA: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon

The Amazon FSA store is taking $10 off orders of $50 or more. The items purchased must be sold via Amazon.com. Brands include Claritin, Tylenol, Neutrogena, and more. This offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) June 27, 2025.

Amazon Photos: $15 credit @ Amazon

For first-time users only, upload a photo to Amazon Photos and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit off your next $30 Amazon purchase. The photo must be uploaded via the Amazon Photos app. The credit will expire on July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a lending library consisting of over 4 million books. Membership lets you browse and download titles that then sync across all devices linked to your account. Magazine subscriptions and thousands of audiobooks are also included. Right now eligible Prime members can get 3 months for free. After your 3 months are over, you can cancel or pay the standard price of $11.99/month.

Amazon Prime Visa: $200 gift card @ Amazon

Amazon's biggest reward comes courtesy of its credit cards. Prime members who sign up for the Prime Visa card will get a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval. (Offer is valid through July 14). Alternatively, sign up for the Prime Store Card and you'll get an $80 Amazon gift card upon approval. (Offer is valid July 2 - July 11). Prime card members earn 10% back year-round on exclusive deals with Prime Card Bonus and unlimited 5% back year-round at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods.

My top early sales

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Amazon Haul: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories including brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. As part of their early Prime Day deals, you can get New Balance apparel from $5.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $54 (was $110, pictured).

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!