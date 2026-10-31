Be prepared for a winter storm: 9 products I recommend if the power goes out

I keep seeing “power outage” everywhere online. I scroll through my Instagram and see checklists of what to buy. My TikTok is filled with people trying to make commissions selling battery-powered torches. But let’s be realistic: we can't all afford to buy a full power-outage kit outright.

Nor do most of us have a place to store it. And while I really do want to be prepared, I’m not going to head to my local grocery store with a list of 50 items — that’d be my entire weekly food budget in one shop.

Instead, I’ve whittled it down to the 9 items you’d really need if a blackout lasts longer than an hour or two. You may already own some of these items, but if they’re tucked away, it might be smart to put them together, perhaps in a bag or box, ready to grab when needed.

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So, here are my 9 non-negotiables for power cut preparations. Along with these items, you’ll also need to gather non-perishable food to store in your pantry.

9 must-have supplies in a power cut

Biopure Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Morning Breeze: $5 at Amazon Packaged in an easy-to-reach pod, this pack includes 50 sanitizing wipes; they are a temporary alternative to handwashing and can also sanitize surfaces. They’re also kinder on the skin, so you won’t hesitate to use them on the kids. You might already buy these, so if you normally use them, pop them in your emergency box.

Mart Cobra Emergency Blanket, 4 Pack: $6 at Amazon Yes, you might be inside when a power outage happens, but this doesn't mean that you'll be warm. Without central heating, the temperatures in your house will drop fast. A thermal blanket is multi-purpose, but indoors, it's great for layering with normal blankets to add warmth to bedrooms. Otherwise, it's a car must-have, too, in case of a breakdown.

Lepro Battery Powered Waterproof Led Headlight, 2 Pack: $15 at Amazon You won't know just how handy these are until you're in a situation that really requires them. It keeps your hands free yet your pathway clear, and still, it can run for an impressive 22 hours on its low setting. It's adjustable for both adults and kids to wear, and it's powered by batteries. It's even shock-proof and water-resistant. You'll use these several times, not just when the power is out, whether that's for DIY jobs or camping.

Lepro Led Camping Lantern With 3 Light Modes, Batteries Included, 4 Packs: $15 at Amazon At an affordable price, these bulbs can light 4 different rooms; you can hang them high, and they're battery-operated. They last for around 10 hours and offer 3 lighting modes. A genius way to keep things going as usual. Place them where your family tends to go in this situation, and use your torches to light corners or inside drawers instead. They are handy to have!

Xlentpac Collapsible Water Container 8l/2.1 gallon: $18 at Amazon Easy to store when not in use (they're foldable!) yet convenient to fill and pour, this set of 4 water containers may prove to be very handy in a power outage. They're super strong and fitted with flow-rotating faucets. As well as for drinking water, this means that they can be used for rinsing things. Plus, each one has measurements on its side.

Gaganiu Insulated Water Bottle, 1 gallon Jug With Handle: $35 at Amazon There are so many situations you may need to use this, but if you do get warned of a storm that could cause a power outage, it'd be smart to fill this baby to the brim with boiling water ahead of time. It can hold 128oz while it keeps liquids hot for 24 hours and cool for 48 hours. Whether for drinks, baby formula, or even cooking, this is a game-changer, especially in the winter if you have a power outage.

Renogy Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter With Ups Transfer Switch & Bluetooth, 1,000W: was $269 now $249 at Amazon An extra bit of power for those who might be lost without it, this can be used for charging and powering smaller devices, like a mini fridge or a laptop, or, in some cases, an important medical device. It's easy to use and quiet in operation, although you might want to use it ahead of an emergency, so that you know what you're doing before you get in a panic. Currently on sale with 10% off, it's a great time to invest.

(Image credit: Future)

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