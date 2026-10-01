Walmart has 17 patio and garden deals under $50 that are perfect for a fall refresh
Affordable patio and garden upgrades to get your space fall-ready
Walmart Deal Days will be here soon — but if you're looking to shop some early discounts for fall, you've come to the right place. Walmart's patio and garden section is making it simple and affordable to give your outdoor space a refresh for the new season.
From Halloween decor and patio furniture to lawn-care essentials and grilling must-haves, Walmart is currently offering up to 50% off select outdoor items. Not sure where to start? I’ve rounded up tons of finds that will help you make the most of your outdoor space this fall — and the best part is, every pick is under $50.
Here are all the affordable items you need to make your outdoor spaces a little cozier for the new season.
Quick Links
- shop all Walmart deals
- Halloween decor: deals from $2
- Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9
- Patio and garden event: up to 50% off
- Self-Watering Plant Pots 5-Pack: was $28 now $16
- BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $19
- Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $21
- Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $93 now $44
- Isla Outdoor Area Rug: was $87 now $49
Patio & Garden Deals Under $50
Halloween decor: deals from $2
Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor.
Read moreRead less▼
Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more.
Read moreRead less▼
These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
Read moreRead less▼
This window box planter measures 18 x 15 x 6 inches and comes with a removable saucer tray and versatile drainage. Not only is this slim enough for compact spaces, but a great way to showcase your plants or herbs.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames.
Read moreRead less▼
This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
Read moreRead less▼
For $23, you can pick up 16 qt. of potting mix ready to support your container plants, including flowers, vegetables, annuals, perennials and shrubs. It'll feed them for up to six months and with potting mix to spare, you can keep your plants thriving for even longer.
Read moreRead less▼
Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover — especially in the fall and winter. You can currently grab this 90"x 60" x 29" furniture cover on sale for $22 to keep your furniture protected from the elements!
Read moreRead less▼
This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame.
Read moreRead less▼
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
Read moreRead less▼
Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install.
Read moreRead less▼
This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads.
Read moreRead less▼
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
Read moreRead less▼
Add some fall flair to just about any space with this charming outdoor rug. Roll this modern rug onto your patio, deck, or porch to create a cozy and casual conversation area.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.