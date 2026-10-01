Walmart Deal Days will be here soon — but if you're looking to shop some early discounts for fall, you've come to the right place. Walmart's patio and garden section is making it simple and affordable to give your outdoor space a refresh for the new season.

From Halloween decor and patio furniture to lawn-care essentials and grilling must-haves, Walmart is currently offering up to 50% off select outdoor items. Not sure where to start? I’ve rounded up tons of finds that will help you make the most of your outdoor space this fall — and the best part is, every pick is under $50.

Here are all the affordable items you need to make your outdoor spaces a little cozier for the new season.

Patio & Garden Deals Under $50

Halloween decor: deals from $2

Walmart has tons of festive Halloween decor starting at just $2. Decorate your home with huge savings on inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats and more decor. Read more Read less ▼

Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more. Read more Read less ▼

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $16 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $21 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix: was $54 now $22 at Walmart For $23, you can pick up 16 qt. of potting mix ready to support your container plants, including flowers, vegetables, annuals, perennials and shrubs. It'll feed them for up to six months and with potting mix to spare, you can keep your plants thriving for even longer. Read more Read less ▼

Ohhani Patio Furniture Cover: was $42 now $22 at Walmart Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover — especially in the fall and winter. You can currently grab this 90"x 60" x 29" furniture cover on sale for $22 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $29 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

DAMAYCA Solar Outdoor Lights: was $49 now $32 at Walmart Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install. Read more Read less ▼

SPECSTAR Bird Bath: was $60 now $35 at Walmart This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Kotto Expandable Garden Hose: was $64 now $40 at Walmart If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads. Read more Read less ▼