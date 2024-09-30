How to make cold brew coffee at home — no fancy equipment needed

As a coffee lover on a budget, I've learned you don't necessarily need the best coffee maker to enjoy a great cup of joe. In fact, making cold brew at home has become my latest obsession, and it's surprisingly easy. There's something about the balance of smooth cold milk and strong coffee that hits differently than other coffee types.

And the best part? You can easily make a perfect cup of cold brew at home without needing any fancy or expensive equipment. It's also really satisfying to know you're saving money while enjoying the drink you love most. If you're into homemade drinks, wellness coffees and frappes are an easy option, too.

Even though autumn is here and pumpkin-spiced drinks are everywhere, I’m still holding onto my trusty cold brew. If you're anything like me, you’re not quite ready to let go of those last tastes of summer just yet. This guide will walk you through making delicious cold brew coffee without fancy equipment. Let's get brewing!

1. Measure your ingrediants (Image: © Future / Millie Fender) Use a 1:4 ratio of coffee to water. For a standard batch, measure 8 ounces of coarsely ground coffee and 36 ounces of cold water (4 cups). This makes a strong concentrate perfect for iced coffee. Don't have a coffee grinder? No problem! You can purchase coarsely ground coffee at most grocery stores or coffee shops. Just ask for a coarse grind or specify it's for cold brew. If you can only find regular ground coffee, it'll work too, but you might need to strain it more thoroughly in step 4.

2. Combine coffee and water (Image: © Future / Millie Fender) Add the cold water to a large jar or container, then add the ground coffee. Stir gently to ensure all the grounds are saturated. Don't worry about precision — cold brew is pretty forgiving.

3. Let it steep (Image: © Shutterstock) Cover your container and let it sit at room temperature for 12 hours. I usually make mine before bed, and it's ready by morning. Patience is key here — this long steep time is what gives cold brew its smooth flavor.

4. Strain the brew (Image: © Shutterstock) After 12 hours, strain the coffee through a fine-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth. If you don't have cheesecloth, a paper filter works too. You might need to strain twice for a clearer brew.

5. Dilute and serve (Image: © Shutterstock) What you've made is a concentrate. To serve, fill a glass with ice, pour in your cold brew, and dilute with water or milk to taste. Remember, it's strong, so adjust according to your preference. You can store your cold brew concentrate in the fridge for up to two weeks. Enjoy your homemade café-quality iced coffee!

Ready to explore more? Check out tips on how to make espresso like a barista, discover 5 ways to use coffee pods without a machine, and learn 5 ways to use coffee grounds in your yard for an eco-friendly boost.