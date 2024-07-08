How to make a frappe coffee in 3 simple steps — with or without a machine

As the weather warms up, and you don’t fancy your regular espresso, a cold frappe coffee can be a refreshing alternative. This is especially handy if you want to stay cool during a heatwave .

Similar to knowing how to make an iced coffee, a frappe is quick and easy to rustle up. And even if you don’t have a coffee maker, you can still make a delicious frappe coffee in no time.

So if you want to make a quick, refreshing beverage that tastes just as good as in a coffee shop, here’s how to make a frappe coffee.

What is a frappe coffee?

Coffee frappes with whipped cream (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A frappe (or frappé) is a popular Greek iced coffee, first created in 1957 in Thessaloniki, by Dimitris Vakondios, a Nescafe representative. Traditionally, it's made from just a few ingredients — instant coffee, water, sugar, and milk. And it's either blended, beaten or shaken to create a slightly creamy texture and sweet taste.

However, coffee connoisseurs prefer to use fresh brew or espresso coffee instead of instant, for a more aromatic taste. Compared to other non-coffee, iced beverages, frappes are always made with coffee, and often topped with whipped cream or other delights for a cool, summer treat.

What do you need to make a frappe coffee?

Coffee in a blender (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Since a frappe coffee consists of a few ingredients, you'll only need a cold coffee brew, water, sugar/sweetener, and milk of your choice.

There are several tools that you can use to make a frappe coffee. The first is a powerful blender that can quickly blend your ingredients into a frothy texture. You can also use a handheld frother to get the job done. Whisks like this Bonsenkitchen Powerful Milk Frother ($6, Amazon), can make creamy froth in seconds.

And you can even make a frappe coffee without a machine or tools. Simply pour your ingredients into a glass or Mason jar and screw the lid on tightly. Then shake the jar vigorously until your coffee has dissolved and you get a smooth, frothy mixture.

How to make a frappe coffee

1. Brew your coffee

Pouring cold coffee into glass jar (Image credit: Shutterstock)

First, you need to brew your coffee, and wait for it to cool down. You can either prepare fresh coffee or make espresso shots. If you don’t have one of the best espresso machines at hand, you can use instant coffee. Simply mix one tablespoon of freeze-dried coffee to ½ cup of cold water to brew one cup of coffee.

Fresh coffee is more preferable however, as it has sweeter, more varied flavors in comparison to instant. If you have time, you can also make a cold brew to have ready for your next coffee fix.

2. Choose a sweetener and add ingredients

Pouring milk into glass jar for frappe coffee (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For this, you can add two heaped tablespoons of light brown sugar or any sweetener of your choice. Then, ¼ cup whole milk or alternative dairy, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract (optional), and four ounces of ice cubes.

Bear in mind that unsweetened plant-based milk substitutes will have a less creamy consistency, compared to dairy.

3. Shake it all up

A coffee frappe with whipped cream on top (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Typically, you can throw these all into a powerful blender to mix up a storm. Start on low before increasing to high speed for about 20-40 seconds, or until you have a smooth, creamy texture. Alternatively, you could use a handheld milk frother to do the job. Whisks like this Bonsenkitchen Powerful Milk Frother ($6, Amazon), can make creamy froth in seconds.

However, if you don’t have access to a machine or a frother, you can simply pour the ingredients into a large, glass jar. Screw the lid on tightly before shaking the jar until the coffee completely dissolves and it has a smooth, frothy texture. If you want a thicker frappe, just add extra ice.

Then, pour your frappe into a tall glass, top off with whipped cream if preferred, and enjoy!

Mistakes to avoid when making a frappe coffee

— Not chilling your espresso or milk long enough. Be sure to keep both refrigerated for at least 30 minutes before blending. Or else your iced coffee will taste warm and watery.

— Not blending long enough. Ideally, you should blend for about 30 seconds, or shake until you see a smooth, creamy texture. Mixing for longer will release the flavors and break down the ice properly.

— Adding too much sweetener or sugar. This could make your frappe coffee overly sweet and insipid. Always start with just a small amount, and adjust to your taste preferences. The same applies for too much milk, coffee or other ingredients.

