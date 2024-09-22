How to make a wellness coffee at home — tips for a nutrient-packed cup

Wellness-focused beverages are taking the world by storm, with searches for adaptogen-infused drinks soaring in recent months. Adaptogen's are natural stress-balancing plant compounds that help the body manage stress, anxiety and tiredness. From mushroom lattes and iced-coffees, to sleep-promoting hot chocolates, these health-conscious brews promise various benefits.

However, with high-street prices often exceeding $5 per cup, indulging in these trendy drinks can quickly become costly. Fortunately, you can recreate these wellness beverages at home for a fraction of the price — and you don't even need one of the best coffee makers to do it.

Whether you're looking to boost your morning routine with an adaptogen-infused coffee, or wind down with a sleep-promoting hot chocolate, making these drinks at home is simpler than you might think.

What is a wellness coffee and how does it work? (Image: © Getty Images) Wellness coffees are an excellent alternative to traditional caffine drinks. Packed with adaptogens — herbs, roots, and mushrooms that help the body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and support overall well-being. Wellness coffee offers a health-focused alternative for those seeking both energy and well-being in one cup. The best thing about switching to wellness coffee is that you don't get the typical jitter or crashes associated with regular coffee.

How to make a wellness coffee at home

1. Select your adaptogen (Image: © Future) The best thing about switching to wellness coffee is that you don't get the typical jitter or crashes associated with regular coffee. For a morning coffee, consider Lion's Mane for cognitive benefits or a hormone balance blend for hormone regulation. A great coffee you can make at home is the Sixways Hormone Balance Mushroom Blend. The Hormone Balance Mushroom Blend is a coffee alternative, with the taste of a decaff coffee, so you can enjoy the blend throughout the day without fear of caffeine crash. Georgi Grogan —Nutritional Health Coach & Co-Founder of Sixways— advised that "certain mushrooms like Maitake Mushroom are adaptogens, which means they help the body manage stress more effectively. Adaptogens can regulate cortisol levels, leading to reduced stress and improved hormonal balance.









2. Add the blend to your mug (Image: © Future) Grab your favorite mug and add a half a tablespoon (5g) of the Hormone Balance Mushroom blend, or your preferred wellness blend.

3. Add the water (Image: © Future) Add 100ml of boiling water to your cup and stir well until combined.

4. Top with milk (Image: © Future) Then top with your choice of milk which you can simply add cold, or for an extra decadent drink you can steam and froth your milk. Sixways reccomend using "whole milk or almond milk as these are both a great source of protein that adds creaminess to the blend." Personally, I use Soy milk which works just as good as milk or other alternatives.





Can you add espresso the blend? (Image: © Pexels) I asked Georgi if you can add espresso to the blend and she suggested not adding to espresso to the blend or vice versa, as "this would be a pretty strong coffee flavour" and could be overpowering. However, if you like your coffee extra strong, you could give it a try!

