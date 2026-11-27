Black Friday wellness deals: Recover smarter this winter with up to £559 off massage guns, ice baths and red light therapy
Treat yourself for less
Wellness tech rarely comes cheap, which is why Black Friday is my favourite excuse to finally tick big-ticket recovery and self-care upgrades off the wishlist.
I have pulled together the best deals live right now, and there are two standouts I am especially excited about: the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager, now down to £58, and the Bon Charge Red Light Cap, which is down to £261. But that's not all. Here’s a look at all the top deals I’ve rounded up so far.
Whether you're treating yourself to easier winter recovery or ticking off a Christmas gift, these wellness savings are well worth grabbing before stock runs dry.
Quick Links
- Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager: was £89 now £58 @ Amazon
- Theragun Therabody Relief: was £129 now £89 @ Amazon
- The Cold Pod Insulated Ice Bath: was £129 now £109 @ Amazon
- Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £244 @ Amazon
- Bon Charge Red Light Cap: was £349 now £261.75 @ Bon Charge
- Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler: was £579 now £499 @ Amazon
- Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket: was £1,595 now £1,196 @ Bon Charge
Best Black Friday Wellness Deals
This foot massager pairs deep-kneading arch rollers with air compression and soothing heat. In my hands-on I said it is "easily the quickest way to take the edge off" tight soles and heels while watching TV. Just be sure to wear socks, because those rollers mean business.
Read moreRead less▼
Melt away everyday muscle tension with the Theragun Relief, a lighter, quieter take on Therabody’s signature ergonomic triangle grip. One-button controls let you cycle through three gentle speeds and three specialized attachments to ease stiff shoulders, calves, and lower-back tightness.
Read moreRead less▼
Designed for hassle-free setup without permanent plumbing, this portable plunge tub holds three hundred and twenty litres and comes wrapped in an insulated silver zip-up cover to keep water icy cold.
Read moreRead less▼
Scalp tech can easily feel gimmicky, yet my boyfriend has been wearing the Bon Charge Red Light Cap for coming up on four weeks and is already seeing results. Discreet enough to pass for a regular cap, this rechargeable wearable bathes your scalp in targeted red light in ten minute sessions to encourage thicker, healthier-looking hair without tethering you to a plug.
Read moreRead less▼
Track sleep, recovery, and readiness without a bulky smartwatch using the Oura Ring 4. Discreet sensors monitor your heart rate variability, skin temperature trends, and sleep stages around the clock, turning complex overnight data into clear morning guidance so you know when to push hard or prioritise rest.
Read moreRead less▼
As I wrote in my review, "after years of reaching for a nourishing mask after every heat styling session, I didn't have to with this" — and seeing it discounted by £100 for Black Friday makes the splurge far easier to justify.
Read moreRead less▼
Yes, it is a serious splurge, even on sale, but in our hands-on review of the Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket, we were instantly hooked on how cozy and deeply relaxing it feels. Trusted by Fulham FC players, it zips into a sleeping bag or splits into two mats, and includes protective goggles plus a pulse-mode remote.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.