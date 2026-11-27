Wellness tech rarely comes cheap, which is why Black Friday is my favourite excuse to finally tick big-ticket recovery and self-care upgrades off the wishlist.

I have pulled together the best deals live right now, and there are two standouts I am especially excited about: the Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager, now down to £58, and the Bon Charge Red Light Cap, which is down to £261. But that's not all. Here’s a look at all the top deals I’ve rounded up so far.

Whether you're treating yourself to easier winter recovery or ticking off a Christmas gift, these wellness savings are well worth grabbing before stock runs dry.

Best Black Friday Wellness Deals

Save £20 Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager: was £89 now £69 at Amazon This foot massager pairs deep-kneading arch rollers with air compression and soothing heat. In my hands-on I said it is "easily the quickest way to take the edge off" tight soles and heels while watching TV. Just be sure to wear socks, because those rollers mean business. Read more Read less ▼

Save £60 Theragun Therabody Relief: was £159 now £99 at Amazon Melt away everyday muscle tension with the Theragun Relief, a lighter, quieter take on Therabody’s signature ergonomic triangle grip. One-button controls let you cycle through three gentle speeds and three specialized attachments to ease stiff shoulders, calves, and lower-back tightness. Read more Read less ▼

Save £88 Bon Charge Red Light Cap: was £349 now £261 at uk.boncharge.com Scalp tech can easily feel gimmicky, yet my boyfriend has been wearing the Bon Charge Red Light Cap for coming up on four weeks and is already seeing results. Discreet enough to pass for a regular cap, this rechargeable wearable bathes your scalp in targeted red light in ten minute sessions to encourage thicker, healthier-looking hair without tethering you to a plug. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was £244 now £219 at Amazon Track sleep, recovery, and readiness without a bulky smartwatch using the Oura Ring 4. Discreet sensors monitor your heart rate variability, skin temperature trends, and sleep stages around the clock, turning complex overnight data into clear morning guidance so you know when to push hard or prioritise rest. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% (£80) Dyson Airwrap i.d : was £579 now £499 at Amazon As I wrote in my review, "after years of reaching for a nourishing mask after every heat styling session, I didn't have to with this" — and seeing it discounted by £100 for Black Friday makes the splurge far easier to justify. Read more Read less ▼

Save £559 Bon Charge Therapy Blanket : was £1,595 now £1,036 at uk.boncharge.com Yes, it is a serious splurge, even on sale, but in our hands-on review of the Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket, we were instantly hooked on how cozy and deeply relaxing it feels. Trusted by Fulham FC players, it zips into a sleeping bag or splits into two mats, and includes protective goggles plus a pulse-mode remote. Read more Read less ▼

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