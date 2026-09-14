I got a first look at Smeg's debut air fryer — here’s why it was worth the wait

It seems that every brand under the sun has already launched an air fryer, making Smeg a late arrival to the party. While the iconic brand — famous for its retro aesthetic — already offers multifunctional appliances, such as its countertop oven with an air-fry function, today marks the launch of its first dedicated model.

Earlier this year, Smeg introduced the prettiest microwave I’ve ever seen, which can also grill and air fry. But despite the microwave’s cute factor, I still predict Smeg’s new standalone air fryer will be an even bigger crowd-pleaser, since it addresses one of the appliance’s biggest issues: aesthetics.

I got a first glimpse before the U.K. launch, and it doesn’t disappoint. Forget hiding your air fryer in a cabinet; this model is designed to be shown off. But for those of you in the U.S. you'll have to wait a little longer until you can get your hands on this air fryer, as it won't be released until January 2027.

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At £199 (and $299 when launched in the U.S.), it sits well above the £99 ($129) price point of the Ninja 4-in-1 Pro Air Fryer, which takes the top spot in our best air fryers buying guide, but Smeg’s version does offer extra functionality.

Smeg reimagines air-frying aesthetics

(Image credit: Smeg)

Smeg’s latest release completely reimagines standard air fryer design, replacing what we’ve become accustomed to with something genuinely stylish. You may happily display a sleek espresso machine on your countertop but hide your air fryer out of sight; Smeg gives you a reason to leave it out.

The brand has built its reputation on high design, and its debut air fryer is no exception — but does its cooking performance match its good looks? I’m hoping to review the air fryer to give you first-hand experience of what it’s like to use, but for now, here’s what I know.

It’s a dual cooker

(Image credit: Smeg)

Having said that this is Smeg's first standalone air fryer, it still offers a dual function. It lets you select Crispy mode for crunchy vegetables, fries and breaded dishes that are standard air-fryer fare. However, with an added steam function, you can select Crispy+Juicy, making it perfect for chicken tenders, fish, and even dumplings.

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How does the steam function work?

The water reserve sits on top of the air fryer, and water is poured into a container that pops up on the right. Steam is then delivered into the air fryer through an internal jet on the lid.

The steam concept is based on delivering food that is crispy on the outside, while retaining moist, tenderness and flavor inside.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

There's no pull-out basket

One outstanding feature of this air fryer is that it doesn’t have a pull-out drawer, or awkward handle that takes up countertop space. Instead, the top lifts up once you press a central button release, and you place the food inside in a removable basket.

Viewing window

(Image credit: Smeg)

The control panel is on the top, where you can select seven preset programs and a manual mode on the digital display. You can also peer inside through the top viewing window — there’s no need to pause the appliance to check on the progress of your crispy chicken.

Smeg AFC01 Dual Flavor Air Fryer Smeg's first standalone airfryer delivers crisp, golden textures and juicy results with two cooking functions: Crispy and Juicy+Crispy. Available in black, white, emerald green and storm blue, it’s designed to coordinate with the brand’s Collezione family.

Perfect for families

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

The air fryer has a 7.4-quart capacity that’s ideal for a family of four, but I’d say it’s too big for single households. If you’re looking for a small air fryer, the Ninja Crispi with a 4-quart basket is probably your best option.

As it stands, Anna Batten, senior product manager at Smeg, told me the single capacity provides extra space while still having a modest footprint for a kitchen countertop. It measures 12.6 (W) x 12.2 (D) x 12.2 (H) inches and weighs 18.5 lbs.

"When compared to other models on the market, which have similar capacity, our model is noticeably smaller in depth and width, meaning it doesn’t dominate the worktop," she says.

So what can you expect to fit within the air fryer? Batten explains, "The spacious cavity means cooking a medium to large chicken is a breeze; large cake tins can be used, and on-basket meals can be made with ease."

Sync your appliances

Just like Smeg's microwave launched earlier this year, the air fryer is available in four matt colorways. Choose from white, black, emerald green or storm blue.

If I had my choice, I'd opt for the white colorway, and I predict this will be the air fryer flying off the shelves. What's more, if you’re a Smeg fan, it will sit perfectly with other appliances within the Collezione family.

Although I've already had a first look at the air fryer and tasted a few treats that were cooked inside, I'm looking forward to trying out Smeg's new air fryer in my own kitchen, and reporting back on its performance.

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