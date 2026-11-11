I discovered this Ninja Crispi dupe — and it's $50 off for Black Friday

When it comes to air fryers, Ninja's got a pretty firm hold on the market. Put it this way, when it comes to the best air fryers we've ever tested, Ninja holds two of the five spots. And the Ninja Crispi is one of those, offering a glass air fryer capable of 4-in-1 cooking.

But what if I told you there was an alternative that could take that 4-in-1 and combine it with an 8-in-1 multi-cooker in the same attractive glass design? Magnifique has stepped up to the plate.

The California cookware brand has established itself as a creator of non-toxic, coating-free, pure clay appliances. And with that ethos in mind, it's crafted the 12-in-1 Combo, an impressive Crispi dupe that calls itself: "The only glass air fryer + multi-cooker system." Oh, and it's currently on sale.

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Magnifique Combo 12-in-1 Air Fryer & Multi-Cooker: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Magnifique The Combo 12-in-1 Air Fryer & Multi-Cooker is, as the name suggests, two appliances in one. So, you can cook up and crisp up in one dish. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it has 4 air fryer modes – AirFry, ReCrisp, MaxCrisp and Bake – and 8 multi-cooker modes – slow cook, steam, braise, rice, proof, pasta, oatmeal and keep warm. Available in both Oatmeal and Sage colors.

Why I can't wait to try it

I love my air fryer, but I also don't love that I have to switch appliances for certain meals. So, when I heard that Magnifique says, "No more swapping pots of appliances to put a crispy finish on the casserole," I was intrigued.

The Combo 12-in-1 may look like a Ninja Crispi and has the same name for its four air fryer modes, but the difference with Magnifique's offering is that it also comes with 8 multi-cooker modes in the same glass pot. Sure, it's a touch more expensive, but it also offers a lot more versatility.

With a 4.5 qt pot, it can hold approximately 18 cups at a time, meaning you can happily serve family and friends. And thanks to its pure glass and stainless steel build with zero coatings, making it 100% non-toxic, you don't have to worry about chemicals or scratching it up when using it and scrubbing it clean.

But I always like to consider countertop space when looking at appliances like these. So, the big question for me is: how does it size up next to the Ninja Crispi? Well, it's a close one.

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The Magnifique Combo 12-in-1 with both units and glass pot comes in at around the same length and height as the Ninja Crispi, but it does measure up to 4 inches wider.

Of course, what really matters is how well it works, and I'll hold off on any judgment until we get our hands on one for a full review.

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