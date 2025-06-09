PS5 Pro with $50 price cut makes for a better Father's Day gift than a gaming PC — here's why

Father's Day is coming up, and it's time to get the gift ideas flowing. But if you're looking for a sure-fire win, set your eyes on the PS5 Pro with its first-ever discount.

Sony has knocked $50 off the most powerful console on the market right now, marking the first time the PS5 Pro has ever been on sale. If I were eligible for a Father's Day gift, this would be the best surprise I could ask for, even more so than a gaming PC for the price.

Don't get me wrong; this is an expensive gaming beast, but that price cut does a lot of favors for the PS5 Pro. A powerful gaming system at this price will put a smile on any face — including dads.

Sony's PS5 Pro gets a much-needed price cut, and that $50 discount makes the most powerful PlayStation console ever made even more worth it. Over the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive and a small redesign to show off its "Pro" signature. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller.

Any father out there who wants to game while they can but didn't take a shine to the Nintendo Switch 2 is sure to have their eyes on the PS5 Pro, and that's thanks to its range of upgraded specs that make the best PS5 games shine even brighter.

In our PS5 Pro review, we saw firsthand how this is the most powerful console you can get, and the benefits it holds over the base PS5. That includes its improved processing power that brings together performance and quality, meaning you won't have to sacrifice frame rates or details in PS5 Pro Enhanced titles.

That means games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Hogwarts Legacy and a growing list of titles can get up to 120Hz at high fidelity settings. So, expect super-smooth gameplay with an upscaled 4K image.

There's also support for ray tracing and PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), with the latter being an AI upscaler that delivers sharper image clarity and even greater detail in games.

One of the biggest gripes about the PS5 Pro is its price, but even that $50 discount makes it far more enticing, especially for those who have yet to grab Sony's latest console. You'd be hard-pressed to find a similar system, like a gaming laptop or PC, at this price that can deliver this kind of premium performance. Oh, and the PS5's library of must-play games just sweetens the pot.

It's a shame it doesn't come with a disk drive, but its upgraded 2TB storage can help you store far more games, eliminating the need to make room each time you download a new one.

If you're looking to pull out all the stops this Father's Day, a discounted PS5 Pro will go a long way for any gaming dad (it's what I'd wish I would be lucky enough to get one day). For even more Father's Day gift ideas, we've got you covered.