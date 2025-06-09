Father's Day sale — 25 last-minute gift ideas I'd shop from Amazon, Under Armour and more

Father's Day is this Sunday (June 15th) and if you're still looking for gifts, now is the time to shop. There are plenty of Father's Day sales you can take advantage of right now and many items you purchase today can still arrive before June 15.

If you're at a loss for ideas, Amazon has Father's Day gifts on sale from $5. It's a massive sale with discounts on workout apparel, Lego sets, headphones, and more. Below I've picked out my top 25 picks from today's biggest sales. Make sure you don't hesitate because June 15th will be here soon.

Apparel

Under Armour: deals from $5 @ Amazon

It's not the biggest Under Armour sale I've seen at Amazon, but if you're looking for the lowest prices, this is your sale. Amazon has select Under Amour apparel on sale from $5. It includes men's t-shirts, socks, shorts, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. It's a huge sale with deals for every budget.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your dad's wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces he'll want to rock all season long.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $18 at Patagonia If you want dad to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for him. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.

Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: at Amazon Crocs: deals from $20 @ Amazon

If dad needs shoes with some extra traction, Amazon has a large range of Crocs on sale from $20. In addition to their treaded sole, many of them also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Cozy Earth: men's apparel from $22 @ Cozy Earth

In addition to their excellent bedding and towels, Cozy Earth also has a wide selection of men's apparel, with many items now on sale for Father's Day. Choose from socks, vintage caps, everyday tees, polos, and PJs. It's the perfect gift for the dad who likes comfort and style.

Patagonia Multi Trails 8” Shorts (Men's): was $79 now $54 at Patagonia These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're on sale.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): was $299 now $239 at Meta The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, boasting water resistance always helps. Multiple styles are on sale from $239.

Home/Appliances

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for Father's Day. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Stanley sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From flasks to lunch boxes, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off select Stanley gear. It's one of the biggest Stanley sales I've seen with prices from just $13. For instance, you can get dad the Stanley Pre-Party Flask for just $13 (pictured).

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle (1 qt): was $36 now $27 at Amazon This durable bottle will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. However, this versatile thermos fits up to 1 quart of liquid. It has a wide mouth to help with easy pouring into the lid, which also doubles as an 8 oz cup.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot

There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.

Audio

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $399 at Amazon The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.

Apple

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Food

Atlas Coffee subscription: 50% off first coffee bag @ Atlas

An Atlas Coffee subscription is a must for anyone who loves coffee. This Father's Day, Atlas is taking 50% off your first bag (12 ounce) of premium, single origin coffee with any Atlas Coffee Club subscription. Just make sure to use coupon code "FATHERSDAY25" at checkout to get this deal. Atlas offers single blend coffees from around the world including countries like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, and Kenya. The coffee is roasted here in the States and then shipped to you.

Father's Day gifts: BOGO 50% off @ Harry & David

Harry & David has a wide range of Father's Day gifts on sale right now. Additionally, use coupon code "BOGO50" to buy one gift and get 50% off a second gift. The sale includes fruit baskets, charcuterie boxes, cheese assortments, and more.