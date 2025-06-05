8 best Father's Day gifts 2025 — here's my top picks as a Dad

Father's Day is June 15, so time is running out to find the perfect gift. If your dad is into gadgets, you're in luck — we've rounded up some of the coolest tech gifts he’s sure to love.

I’m a Dad and a full-on tech nerd myself, and I handpicked several of these items to feature on TV for a Father’s Day segment.

Whether your Dad is into movies, video games, golf, or just loves a clever gadget, there’s something here that’ll hit the mark.

From the red-hot Nintendo Switch 2 to sunglasses that stream music and a golf rangefinder so advanced it feels like cheating, these gifts deliver serious wow factor.

Even better? Some of them are on sale, so you can make dad’s day without breaking the bank. Just don’t wait too long—these picks are popular, and shipping deadlines are coming up fast.

Rorry M3 Foldable Charger and Power Bank

(Image credit: Rorry)

If your Dad travels a lot, or is just always on the go, he'll love this MagSafe power bank. It packs a 10,000 mAh battery built in and can fully charge on iPhone 16 Pro nearly twice

Even better, the 3-in-1 design lets you charge your AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. And with support for Apple's StandBy mode, it turns his iPhone into a sleek bedside alarm clock when docked.

Rorry M3 Foldable Charger: was $79 now $43 at rorry.com For the Apple-loving Dad, this charger will handle an Apple Watch, an iPhone and AirPods. To top it off, it even has a 10,000mAh battery built-in so he can charge all of his trusty gadgets even when there's no outlet. For the price, you can't beat the functionality it offers.

Chamelo Music Shield

(Image credit: Chamelo)

Dads who spend a lot of time outdoors, especially those who like to exercise, will vibe with the Chamelo Music Shield. These high-tech shades let you control the level of tint just by sliding your finger over the right arm of the glasses.

If you like to rock out while you work out (like me), the Music Shield lives up to its name with its built-in speakers. So you can listen to music without earbuds — as well as take calls — while still being able to hear the world around you.

Chamelo Music Shield: $249 at chamelo.com Sunglasses have long been a staple of every kid's Father's Day gift repertoire. These take sun-blocking and inject tons of tech — they have tint-adjusting technology and a built-in speakers that'll make these the coolest sunglasses Dad has ever owned.

CaddyTalk Cube Laser Rangefinder

(Image credit: CaddyTalk)

This is the rangefinder my colleague Dave uses every round — and he swears by it. Here in the Northeast, bad weather often means cart-path-only golf, where you’re not allowed to drive up to your ball. That usually means guessing your distance, grabbing a few clubs, and hoping you picked the right one.

The CaddyTalk Cube solves that problem. It lets you measure the distance between the ball and the flag without having to walk to your shot first. If your dad plays in similar conditions, this rangefinder will make his rounds a whole lot easier — and a lot more fun.

CaddyTalk Cube: $349 at Amazon If your Dad is a golfer, this affordable rangefinder has all the standard distance measuring technology he'd expect from a rangefinder, including slope. It also triangulates two points. This means he can see how far the ball is from the hole without requiring him to stand over it, making it perfect for cart-path-only golf rounds.

MoGo 3 Pro projector

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Dads who love movie night will get a kick out of the MoGo 3 Pro outodoor projector. It delivers full HD visuals up to 120 inches using a 130-degree adjustable stand, so getting the right angle is a breeze.



With Google TV built in, he'll have instant access to all his favorite streaming apps, from Netflix to Prime Video. And there's 5-watt Harman Kardon speakers built in for surprisingly rich sound.

You can also grab the MoGo 3 Pro with a PowerBase stand for $409, which has its own 2.5-hour battery built in — just enough juice for most action flicks.

Mogo 3 Pro projector: was $449 now $359 at Amazon Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are already built into this projector, making it easy to watch whatever you want. It projects up to 120 inches of screen, so you can get that movie theater feel any time. Add in the Harmon Kardon and you have a perfect gift for the movie-loving Dad in your life.

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Move over, Bose and Apple. The Sony WH-1000XM6 are arguably the best headphones for Dads who demand the very best sound quality along with top-notch noise cancellation.

You're guaranteed to block out the chaos of your commute or the roar of a plane engine plane engine with Sony's real-time noise cancellation system, which leverages advanced processors and adaptive mics.

That noise cancelling comes in handy for calls, too. In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we praised the crystal-clear call quality. The touch controls are also intuitive, and you get an impressive 30 hours of battery life with the ANC turned on. These are on the pricey side, but they're worth every penny.

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: $449 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones you can get. If your Dad wants wireless audio with quality that'll make him feel like he's at his favorite band's concert, the Sony XM6 deliver with excellent comfort, superior noise cancelling and improved call quality. Plus, you get 30 hours of juice on a charge.

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Does Dad like Mario? Then he'll love it if you can score him a Nintendo Switch 2, which is easily the most sought-after gadget of the year. That's why we have a Switch 2 live blog going, helping people find stock as it arrives.

So what makes it so special? The Switch 2 packs a larger 7.9-inch display, improved 4K graphics (when docked) and improved Joy-Con 2 controllers that attach magnetically to the console. The game lineup looks like a blast, to, with titles like Mario Kart World.

And Nintendo is evolving the gaming experience with GameChat and the optional $54 Switch 2 camera, which lets Dad put his face right in the game and interact with his kids even if they're miles away.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com Maybe it's not nice to share this one here since it's nearly impossible to find a Switch 2, but if you do manage to get one for your Dad for Father's Day, you'll be his favorite (assuming he likes video games). Just make sure to follow our Switch 2 restock live blog for the latest updates.

Anker Solix EverFrost 2 cooler

(Image credit: Anker)

Give the gift of Dad never having to go on an ice run again. The Anker Solix EverFrost 2 cooler can keep your drink and food chilled all the way down to -4°F. And it can cool beverages from 77°F to 32°F in just 15 minutes.

The built-in battery can keep your drinks and other items chilled up to 52 hours, or you can extend that to 4.3 days with an optional second battery.

The Anker app lets you control the temperature from your phone, and you can even have different temps for the two zones.

Oh, and yes — it has built-in lights, just like your fridge.

Anker Solix EverFrost 2 40L Electric Cooler: was $899 now $799 at Amazon This cooler can chill your drinks with its built-in battery in just 15 minutes, so Dad won't need to worry about keeping it stocked with ice while he's out on the beach hanging out or hosting a killer BBQ, as Dads are known to do. Its battery lasts up to 52 hours, so he can throw a serious party that doesn't end.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The Galaxy S25 Edge is one of those phones you have to hold to believe. At just 5.8mm (0.23 inches) thick and 5.75 ounces, it’s the thinnest Galaxy S series phone ever — and easily one of the most elegant designs we’ve seen.

In our Galaxy S25 Edge review, we really liked the sheer portability of this device. You also get a large 6.7-inch OLED display, powerful 200MP camera and latest Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip. Plus, Samsung stuffs all the latest Galaxy AI features inside this slim phone.

Dad will have to trade off some battery life and do without telephoto zoom, but if design matters most, this is easily one of the most impressive phones of the year.