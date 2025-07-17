Huge PS5 Pro update tipped to arrive in May 2026 — just in time for GTA 6

We've learned that Sony is gearing up to deliver a major PS5 Pro upgrade in 2026, but now we may know specific timing of when it may arrive — and it sets up nicely for one of the biggest upcoming game launches.

Leaker DetectiveSeeds on X suggests the upcoming PS5 Pro update in 2026 is set to arrive in May, according to a PlayStation engineer. That's just in time for another major release, as the highly anticipated GTA 6 is confirmed to release on May 26.

With the timing, many now speculate that GTA 6 will run at 60 FPS on PS5 Pro thanks to the software update. This would be a major upgrade over other games from developers Rockstar on PlayStation consoles, with titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V and more only ever reaching 30 FPS.

Sounds like the PS5 Pro 2026 update target date is in May right now. (Per Playstation Engineer)July 13, 2025

While official specs of GTA 6 have yet to be released, a tech breakdown from Digital Foundry revealed that the second GTA 6 trailer ran on a base PS5, with 1440p resolution at 30 FPS. Notably, this wasn't on PS5 Pro, which uses PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling tech.

While PSSR offers an uplift in image clarity at increased resolutions in supported PS5 games, it's the upcoming advanced graphics upscaling algorithm for PS5 Pro that Sony's lead architect Mark Cerny told Tom's Guide about that would push the performance of titles like GTA 6.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

This "drop-in replacement for the current PSSR" will arrive in 2026, as per Cerny's comments, but only for PS5 Pro users. It's expected to deliver even further improvements in framerate and image quality, with FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution) potentially leading the charge thanks to AMD and Sony's partnership in Project Amethyst.

Now that this update is tipped to arrive next May, there's a strong indication that Sony is preparing the upgrade just in time for GTA 6, which is already the most highly anticipated game to arrive in 2026 (originally set to arrive in fall 2025). If the update brings 60 FPS and improvements, this could drive further sales for the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro update is set to deliver improvements to many upcoming PS5 titles that developers can implement, but having it timed for a GTA 6 release would make PlayStation's latest powerful console all the more interesting. It could even indicate what's to come in a potential PS6.

