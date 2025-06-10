Lenovo Legion Go is now $100 off in this epic Best Buy deal — and it's the Switch 2 of handheld gaming PCs

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out and making waves, but if you're a PC gamer opting for something more powerful on a handheld device, then you'll want to set your sights on this Lenovo Legion Go — as it's $100 off!

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go with a 1TB SSD has a $100 price cut at Best Buy, and it's still one of the best handheld gaming PCs you can get thanks to the power it packs under the hood. And yes, it even outshines the recent Legion Go S with its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme performance.

It even features detachable controllers that can be used as a mouse. Essentially, you'll be getting the Switch 2 of Windows PC gaming handhelds, and with power to boot.

Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $749 now $649 at Best Buy The Lenovo Legion Go is still one of the best handheld gaming PCs to get, with the might of its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB of RAM powering through AAA games at steady frame rates. I've been a huge fan of its 8.8-inch 144Hz display and detachable controllers (that can turn into a mouse!) since it came out, and even better, this model comes with a handy 1TB SSD. With a $100 discount, the Legion Go is a handheld worth checking out.

More portable consoles may be on the horizon, but the Lenovo Legion Go still earns its spot as one of the best gaming handhelds you can grab, and this model with a 1TB SSD is now made even better thanks to its $100 price cut.

You'll be able to run AAA games thanks to the power of its AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme and 16GB of RAM onboard, with AMD's FSR upscaling tech boosting visuals and frame rates. Don't expect to crank up settings in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 to max, but if you tinker with settings, you'll get smooth frame rates in the best PC games while you're on the move.

Who said the Switch 2 was the first to bring out detachable controllers that can be used as a mouse? Well, the Legion Go kicked off that trend, and I've enjoyed my time playing FPS titles like Doom Eternal or Turbo Overkill on the Legion Go while using the controller as a mouse.

Sure, Windows 11 can feel a tad clunky at times, and we hoped that its battery life would last longer than 2 hours, but that shouldn't take away from what the Legion Go can achieve. Especially when you're gaming on its 8.8-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Whether you play games on Steam, Xbox Game Pass or others and want to play your PC titles while traveling or just lying on the couch, the Legion Go in this deal is a great shout now that it's $100 off. I'll have you know it even matches the performance of the MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop, and that's one of our favorites!

