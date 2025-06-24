I'm skeptical about the PS6 — here's 3 upgrades that could change my mind

Sony hasn’t announced the PS6, but there’s been plenty of buzz about the PS5’s successor for quite some time. Sony officially said it’s developing a new system during a recent earnings call (via VGC), and several alleged leaks (via VideoCardz) hint at its potential specs.

Based on what we’ve heard, the PS6 could arrive in 2027 or 2028.

I'm sure Sony will eventually release a PS6. And while I’ve been a die-hard PlayStation fan for decades, I can’t say I’m thrilled about the prospect of this system. As I’ve previously written, the PS5 doesn't always feel like a next-gen console. If the PS6 generation is anything like the current one, it will be difficult to get excited about the new system.

Despite my skepticism, I’m not going to dismiss the PS6 completely. With some meaningful upgrades and features, it could be a system worth purchasing on day one. Here are 3 upgrades that could change my mind about a PS6.

Streamlined design

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I’ve said this plenty of times, but the PS5 is one ugly console! Its hourglass-like shape and popped collar top are not only unpleasant to the eye, but make it hard to comfortably situate on a shelf or entertainment center.

Say what you will about the refrigerator-like Xbox Series X, but at least that system is easier to store… and to look at!

I’m not asking for a boring and utilitarian design for the PS6, but something with a streamlined chassis can make the system easier on the eyes and easier to store. I would ask for a smaller system, but given the trajectory of PS system designs, I don’t think that’s a realistic ask. I’m sure we’ll eventually get a PS6 Slim.

We’ve had PlayStation consoles with irregular designs since the PS3 days. It would be nice if Sony went back to the PS1 and PS2 eras and kept things simple yet unique. I don’t want to deal with another big and heavy system. A sleek-looking PS6 would definitely get me excited.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: $699 at Amazon The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price of $699.

True 4K/60fps

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With the PS4 and PS5, Sony failed to truly deliver on its resolution and performance promises for those systems. The PS4 didn’t have many games that actually ran at 1080p and 60 frames per second, and the same is true for the PS5 and its handful of 4K/60 titles. While the latter is more consistent than the former, resolutions and frame rates in games are all over the place on both the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

I’m sure Sony will tout the PS6 as an 8K-ready machine… which would be ironic considering how the company did that with the base PS5. I neither expect nor care if the system can achieve that resolution, especially since I don’t think the best 8K TVs will be widely adopted in the next two to three years.

To that end, if PS6 can consistently deliver true 4K resolution and 60 frames per second for the majority (or all) of its titles, I’ll be one happy camper.

I should note that 60 frames per second should be the bare minimum. I’d actually like to see more games that can run at 120 frames per second, either natively or with whatever version of the frame-generating PSSR tech the PS6 will employ.

But given the console brand’s track record with frame rates, I’m going to set my expectations for at least 60fps. Anything we get over that will be gravy.

Actual PS6 exclusives

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS6 will undoubtedly have a new design and improved performance. I can’t say whether I’ll approve of the new design or if we’ll see meaningful performance gains, but we know those changes will happen in some form or another.

However, there’s one big thing I’d love to see on PS6 that would instantly make me consider buying the console: actual first-party exclusives.

This is as true now as it was when the PS5 launched in late 2020, but there is a severe lack of true PlayStation first-party games that are only available on PS5/PS5 Pro. Yes, we have gotten a lot of exclusive games over the years, but a good chunk of them have been available for the PS4, which has somewhat defeated the point of owning a PS5.

According to our friends at GamesRadar, there are only 21 PS5 exclusives currently available. And if you go through the list, you’ll notice many of these are third-party exclusives or remakes. Let’s also not forget that even some of the first-party games are now available on the best gaming PCs.

In a world with PC ports and cross-gen compatibility, true console exclusives seem to be an endangered species. This is something I’ve accepted, even if I’m not thrilled about it.

However, if the PS6 can launch with at least four or five exclusives that won’t be on other platforms for at least six months, then I’d accept that as a compromise.

PS6 Outlook

With the PS6, Sony seems keen on delivering the same kind of experience players have become accustomed to. Though cloud gaming will play a role, Sony wants games you can play locally on its next-gen system.

If reports are true, we might also get a PlayStation handheld, which could leverage the power of the cloud similarly to the PlayStation Portal. In that sense, we could see a return to the PS4/PS Vita days, only with better synergy between both machines.

Cloud gaming is all well and good, but I still want games I can play locally on a machine. Since it appears Sony wants to deliver that experience with PS6, I know I’ll at least get that.

However, for me to really get excited about PS6, I’ll need to see a slimmer design, meaningful performance gains and a robust lineup of PS6 exclusives. If I have at least two of those wishes granted, then I’ll be excited for the PS5’s successor.