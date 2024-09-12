PlayStation’s end-of-summer sale has the best PS5 games from $2 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

PlayStation is marking the end of the summer with its latest sales event, Planet of the Discounts. This collection of deals includes massive savings across some of the best PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy and more.

There are almost 2,000 individual deals across PS5 and PS4 games, as well as DLC expansions and in-game currencies. With so many savings to comb through, I’m picking out my favorite deals to help you spend less time choosing, and more time playing. My top pick is God of War Ragnarök for $29 (was $69), which is the lowest price to date.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is just $2. And now is the perfect time to play this excellent medieval RPG as its sequel launching next year. Other highlights include the Harry Potter action game Hogwarts Legacy for $23 (was $79), and the truly stunning Resident Evil 4 remake for $29 (was $39).

Alongside these PlayStation Store deals, I’m also rounding up the best deals at online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for gamers who prefer a physical disc over a digital download. And also check out our PS5 Pro pre-order guide if you want to upgrade to the most powerful PlayStation console ever later this year.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation's latest Planet of the Discounts sale arrives just in time for the end of summer, and it's discounting a whole bunch of the best PS5 and PS4 games. There's up to 75% off a range of must-play titles including God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 and more. This PlayStation sale is set to run until Thursday, September 26.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Deathloop: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $30 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier this year, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racket in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.