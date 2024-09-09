PS5 Pro pre-orders — here’s the latest rumors and predictions

The PS5 Pro rumor mill has been churning all year long but in recent days things have started to really heat up. With Sony potentially teasing the console themselves, the PS5 Pro feels inevitable, and that means the pre-order battle will begin soon.

I use the word battle with good reason. Over the past four years buying new gaming tech at launch has become frustratingly difficult. Anybody who braved the PS5 restock game during the console’s first few years on the market can attest to that. While the PS5 Pro is probably not going to reach those levels of demand, it still has the potential to sell out within moments of first going on sale.

The latest rumors tip the PS5 Pro to be announced at some point this month (September) ahead of its launch in November. If that’s true (and remember, for now, it’s all just rumors), the PS5 Pro will be one of the hottest gadgets of the holiday season. And if you want to have one under your TV this winter, you’re going to want to lock in your PS5 Pro pre-order ASAP.

At Tom’s Guide, we’ve got multiple buying experts who have spent hundreds of hours tracking restocks and pre-orders, and we’ll be using all that knowledge this fall to help you secure a PS5 Pro pre-order. So, here’s all the latest word on when the console will drop.

As of Monday, September 9, there’s no official information regarding PS5 Pro pre-orders. In fact, as of writing, the PS5 Pro has not been unveiled by Sony, so should technically still be classified as a rumored console rather than a gadget that is definitely going to be released.

Nevertheless, the online noise surrounding the PS5 Pro refuses to quieten down, and with Sony including an unidentified PS5 console in a recent PlayStation 30th Anniversary colleague, it certainly seems like the console is just mere days away from being shown off to the world.

As for its pre-order date, our only guide is speculation from Matt Swider of The Shortcut, a restock tracking guru. Swider points out that Sony’s historical pattern (As seen with the PS4 Pro and PS5) would have pre-orders go live in September and the console released in November. Of course, Sony could break from this pattern, but, for now, it’s our best guide.

However, we may not have to wait much longer before we have more details about the PS5 Pro console as Sony has announced a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation set for Tuesday, September 10 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. This event could include our first look at the PS5 Pro, and if so, pre-order details may be included or follow after.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark CernyThe 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9IaSeptember 9, 2024

PS5 Pro — what do we know

Over the past nine months alone there has been a tidal wave of PS5 Pro rumors and leaks. We’ve been keeping track of them in our dedicated PS5 Pro hub , but it’s far to say at this stage, separating the fact from the fiction is a little tough as there’s been so much said.

One social media leaker has hinted that the PS5 Pro will get a huge GPU upgrade that will make it roughly as powerful as an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card. Meanwhile, a comprehensive set of supposed specs from Insider Gaming suggests the console could be an 8K monster and boast big memory, CPU and GPU improvements over the base PS5.

As for the look of the suped-up PlayStation console, Dealabs leaker Billbil-kun , who has a strong track record of solid information, has sketched an image of the unannounced console (See above). The source claims it would be roughly the same as the current PS5 and PS5 Slim but with a few tweaks, mainly three black stripes across the middle of the console. Billbil-kun also believes it’ll come with a regular PS5 DualSense rather than a DualSense Edge .

Several of these rumors are pretty exciting, but as noted, until Sony comments on the record take everything related to the PS5 Pro with a healthy grain of salt. Hopefully, our first real scoop on the console is just hours away with the PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation in the book. If the PS5 Pro is revealed during this event, we’ll update this guide with the very latest PS5 Pro pre-order news as we get it.