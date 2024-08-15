PlayStation early Labor Day sale has must-play PS5 games from $4 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

Labor Day deals are just around the corner but PlayStation is getting into the spirit of the holiday early with its new August Savings sale that discounts a selection of essential PS5 games including Dragon’s Dogma 2 , Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and more.

In total, there are more than 2,400 deals in this latest PlayStation Store sale across PS5 and PS4 games as well as DLC items and in-game currency. With so many choices, you might be struggling to narrow down your final picks, which is why I’m here to pick out of my favorite discounts such as content-rich RPG Persona 3 Reload for $45 (was $69) and the first-ever saving on the cinematic horror-thriller Still Wakes the Deep , it’s now 25% off and has dropped to a new lowest price ever.

We’re about to dive into the busiest time of the year for new games, but if you need something to keep you busy until then, this PlayStation Store sale is a great chance to pick up a must-play game on the cheap. But if you’d prefer a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve included the best PS5 deals at Amazon and Best Buy below.

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation is launching a massive sales event ahead of Labor Day with loads of PS5 and PS4 games on sale. The discounts are as deep as 75% off and include savings on top-tier titles including Dragon's Dogma 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Persona 3 Reload. This sale is set to run until August 29, so be sure to make your picks very soon.

Battlefield 2042: was $69 now $10 @ Best Buy

Battlefield 2042 earned itself a fairly deserved reputation as a misfire at launch, but since then the developers at DICE have been committed to making improvements and it's now in a significantly better state with redesigned maps, new weapons and a tweaked Specialist system. It's still got some frustrating flaws and the old Battlefield classes are sorely missed, but for $10 you'll certainly get your money's worth with Battlefield 2042, and the online servers are still busy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $18 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Deathloop: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of AC: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries. Set in 9th-century Baghdad, you play Basim, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones, and slowly rises up the ranks to become a master assassin and fight the Templars.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $32 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier this year, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racket in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.