NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, February 12 (#612)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 12 for puzzle #612 is harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #611, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #612. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Shakespeare, Rattlesnake, Android, Rollerblade, Song, Title, Skateboard, Sketch, Donut, Dance, Deed, Saxophone, Certificate, Monologue, Pacifier, and Receipt.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Documents of ownership

: Documents of ownership 🟩 Green : Bits in a variety show

: Bits in a variety show 🟦 Blue : Props for characters on "The Simpsons"

: Props for characters on "The Simpsons" 🟪 Purple: Starting with "Shake, Rattle And Roll"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Turn on some Simpsons, maybe a vaudeville act, consult some documents and shake, rattle, and roll. Do not think about Blade Runner.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #612?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Documents of ownership: Certificate, deed, receipt, title

Certificate, deed, receipt, title 🟩 Bits in a variety show: Dance, monologue, sketch, song

Dance, monologue, sketch, song 🟦 Props for characters on "The Simpsons": Donut, Pacifier, Saxophone, and Skateboard

Donut, Pacifier, Saxophone, and Skateboard 🟪 Starting with "Shake, Rattle, And Roll": Android, Rattlesnake, Rollerblade, Shakespeare

Today was hard and for some the pop culture reference in the blue category will be a hard get, and I say that as someone who has watched a lot The Simpsons.

I saw deed and title which lead to receipt and certificate. Based on what I could see, I assumed this the yellow and saved this quartet for last.

Though, the green category which I did click next also could have been yellow with dance, monologue, sketch and song as parts of a variety show. My thought was stage performances.

I got stuck for a minute with the blue and purple categories and only really got purple next by mistake. I took an early strike for what I thought was a Blade Runner category with Android, Shakespeare, Monologue and Saxophone. Made total sense to me and was not correct.

With monologue gone, I was still thinking Blade Runner and recalled from my skating days the brand Blade Runner. I was forcing it at this point and I took another strike, but one that told me I was one away.

No, I was not seeing the Simpsons connection.

Still on my Blade Runner BS I threw in rattlesnake and dropped saxophone, because of the scene in the Snake Pit, even if that snake is an artificial boa. It worked. It shouldn't have but it did.

Anyway, so blue became my defacto category with donut (Homer), pacifier (Maggie), saxophone (Lisa) and skateboard (Bart).

I would not recommend chasing a lead the way I did today, even if it did work out.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Wrest: Jerk, tug, wrench, yank

Jerk, tug, wrench, yank 🟩 Buster: Bub, bud, jack, man

Bub, bud, jack, man 🟦 Yoga accessories: Block, bolster, mat, strap

Block, bolster, mat, strap 🟪 ____ Cap: Hub, knee, mad, knight

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #611, which had a difficulty rating of 3.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was harder and I ended up going down the line. But I did learn something which is always nice when doing a puzzle.

Some days it's not going for you, so I recommend getting what you can sometimes that's the easiest one you can find. Today's puzzle wasn't clicking for me as I searched for purple or blue.

I did have wrench and yank backburnered. I noticed tug and was saving jerk for another category I had in mind but taking what I could meant using it for the correct yellow grouping.

Sticking with the mindset, I had bub, bud and man set aside as a group, which I thought was yellow initially. With jerk gone, Jack made sense here.

I had yoga in mind with knee, mat, block and strap, strike. I kicked out knee because it didn't work with the yoga items. On a whim I tried bolster but only because I was thinking of a ballet barre. Turns out I have never heard of a bolster before despite doing a healthy amount of yoga. Turns out it's kind of a support pillow. Nice to learn.

And then we wrapped up purple with Hub cap, knee cap, mad cap and night cap.