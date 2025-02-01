NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, February 1 (#601)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 1 for puzzle #601 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #600, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #601. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Match, Shade, Challenge, Clue, Contest, Suspect, Chord, Tone, Deal, Hue, Detective, Question, Pose, Alibi, Dispute, and Tinge.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Tint

: Tint 🟩 Green : Components of a mystery

: Components of a mystery 🟦 Blue : Take issue with

: Take issue with 🟪 Purple: Strike a ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Challenge the tone with an alibi of struck deals.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #601?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Tint: Hue, shade, tinge, tone

Hue, shade, tinge, tone 🟩 Components of a mystery: Alibi, clue, detective, suspect

Alibi, clue, detective, suspect 🟦 Take issue with: Challenge, contest dispute, question

Challenge, contest dispute, question 🟪 Strike a ____: Chord, deal, match, pose

I don't know about y'all but when we get easier puzzles for some reason I struggle with guessing which color clue I'm putting together, mostly because outside of purple the other three seem like they could slot in any other one. On easier ones, I tend to try to guess which color I'm going for over paying attention to what the clues are. Needs some work I think.

Today, I knocked out first with challenge, contest, dispute, and question, which I honestly thought was a yellow.

Getting those four out, I had hue, shade, tinge and tone ready and was sure this one was yellow, which it was.

Green's mystery components seem about right with alibi, clue, detective and suspect though it doesn't seem any easier than the blue.

Anyway, wrapped up purple with strike a chord, strike a deal, strike a match and strike a pose.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Storage containers: Case, chest, crate, trunk

Case, chest, crate, trunk 🟩 Schnozz: Beak, honker, snoot, snout

Beak, honker, snoot, snout 🟦 Ones with discerning tastes: Connoisseur, critic, expert, snob

Connoisseur, critic, expert, snob 🟪 Starts of swimming strokes: Back, breast, butter, free

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #600, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

As we began today's puzzle, I saw case, chest, crate and trunk almost immediately and assumed that was the yellow category. So I left those for the end.

Instead, I started with snout and honker, thinking noses. Beak and snoot were quick pick ups from there.

I wasn't totally sure what purple was, mostly because I was thinking about sandwiches, but I saw connoisseur and snob so I knew which ones would be in blue; critic and expert.

After that I put in back, breast, butter and free as a guess for the purple, which was swimming strokes. Then grabbed the blue's discerning tastes.

Finally, we went back and put down the yellow storage containers to wrap it all up.

Was hoping for more from the 600th Connection puzzle, but it was a nice little puzzle for the day.