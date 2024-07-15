Nintendo Switch consoles get rare discounts for Prime Day — including limited-edition OLED model

The Nintendo Switch celebrated its seventh birthday earlier this year, but even as the home console/handheld hybrid system enters its twilight years with the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon it remains a best-seller, with a rarely discounted price tag to match. That’s what makes these new Prime Day deals so exciting.

Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is on sale for $349 . That’s an almost $30 discount off its regular price. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for the best value for money, the Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) is on sale for $177 at Amazon , that’s a saving of more than 10%.

Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition: was $378 now $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Edition is a limited-edition model of the suped-up OLED Switch decked out in stunning Zelda-themed artwork. For Prime Day, this Switch console has been reduced to $349, though this listing comes from a third-party seller rather than Amazon directly.

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $177 @ Amazon

The Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch with support for all of the same games. Plus, it's lighter and feels sturdier than its bigger brother. This handheld-only console is on sale for Prime Day, now at just $177.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the popular console. It packs an improved 7-inch OLED display (compared to a 6.2-inch LED screen on the regular Switch), better speakers, a flexible kickstand and increased internal storage. Otherwise, it plays all the best Nintendo Switch games and is fully compatible with all regular Switch accessories too.

This Prime Day deal is on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition, which is the same great Switch OLED console decked out in a slick Zelda-themed look. It comes with custom Joy-Cons and an all-white dock adorned with gold accents. Curiously, this limited-edition model doesn’t come with a copy of the Tears of the Kingdom game, so you will have to buy that separately, but it’s certainly worth the extra expense (Tears of the Kingdom is currently on sale for $56 at Amazon).

Alternatively, bargain hunters might want to consider the Nintendo Switch Lite. This handheld-only device strips the Switch down to its bare essentials but is perfect for portable play. Yes, you lose the ability to play on a TV, but otherwise, you’re getting a full Switch experience on the go, and you can enjoy almost the entire library of games on the Nintendo Switch Lite (there are a select few titles that require a regular Switch or OLED to play).

These Nintendo Switch discounts are just a couple of the Prime Day gaming deals you can score right now. And, Amazon is also offering some awesome free games to celebrate its annual sales event. For even more savings, stick with Tom’s Guide for full Prime Day coverage throughout the entire two-day sales event and beyond.