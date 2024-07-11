Amazon confirms more free games for Prime Day — including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, and the online retailer is preparing for its 10th Prime Day sales event to be a big one. Not only will there be a tidal wave of epic deals, but Prime subscribers will also get access to a host of epic freebies — including full games.

Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits, and the platform already offers access to a rotating selection of gaming goodies every month. However, for Prime Day 2024, Amazon is supercharging the perks and has just confirmed three additional free games that will be available next week.

From Tuesday, July 16, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. These games will be playable on PC and redeemed via the Epic Game Store. Prime subscribers will have 48 hours to claim them, so set a reminder.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

There’s no doubt that the headliner of this trio is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , especially as the latest title from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady was only released in February of this year. While the game hasn’t received the same critical acclaim as the Arkham series, one TG staff member called it a “surprise superhero package” .

In this co-op action game, you pick a member of the Suicide Squad (there are four to choose from: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang), and then set out to explore a warped version of Metropolis. Your mission is to square off against members of the Justice League who have been twisted by the villainous Brainiac. Along the way, you’ll also pick up various color-coded loot because Suicide Squad is that sort of online experience.

If you’re not feeling in the mood to hop on the looter-shooter treadmill, I’d strongly recommend checking out the other two freebies. Chivalry 2 is a brilliantly silly online brawler that casts you as a medieval knight and lets you swing a sword with reckless abandon. Meanwhile, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a cinematic single-player adventure that shamelessly pinches ideas from the Uncharted series, but that’s certainly no bad thing.

As noted, these three games will be available to claim for 48 hours starting July 16 at 3 a.m. ET. Remember, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you already have access to Prime Gaming. So, be sure to check back next week to grab these freebies. And even if you don’t have time to play right now, you should still redeem them, as once claimed they’re yours to keep forever.

