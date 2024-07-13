Early Amazon Prime Day gaming deals — here's 9 deals on PS5, Switch, and Xbox I'd get right now

Though Prime Day 2024 is coming up fast, you can already find some great gaming deals on Amazon for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch owners looking to fill out their libraries or grab some snazzy gaming accessories.

Granted, we could see even bigger discounts once Prime Day officially kicks off on July 16. But that's also when everyone else and their mother will be clamoring for these deals, which means they're more likely to run out of stock (case in point, a rare deal on Nintendo's super-popular Switch Lite sold out this morning). For your best bet at getting the most bang for your buck, we'd recommend scooping up these gaming deals sooner rather than later.

Right now, you can get a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for your Nintendo Switch for just $17 on Amazon. If you're an Xbox player, you can triple your console's storage with this Amazon deal on the Seagate 2TB Xbox Expansion Card for $249. And if all the buzz about Shadow of the Erdtree has you itching to visit the Lands Between, grab a copy of Elden Ring on PS5 for $39 on Amazon — the lowest price we've ever seen.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card for Switch: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32G of memory out of the box, but anyone who plays games will tell you that fills up fast. This 128GB microSD game is officially licensed and will massively boost your storage. Plus with ready speeds up to 100MB/s, your games will load faster as well.

Sonic Superstars (PS5): was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Tekken 8 (Xbox Series X|S): was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Bandai Namco's iconic fighting series returns in fine form in this latest entry. In our Tekken 8 review, we called it a classy fighter that wisely never takes itself too seriously. While the vibe largely looks familiar and sees the return of many familiar faces, Tekken 8 shakes things up by adding a cinematic flair to the action and introducing new combat elements like the Heat Gauge system that rewards players for relentless pummeling.

Elden Ring (PS5): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price! A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion having just launched.

Demon's Souls (PS5): was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost four years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5): was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5 and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Amazon has dropped the Xbox Wireless Controller down to its lowest price ever of just $44. This is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that is compatible with both Series X and Series S consoles as well as PC. It's one of the best gamepads you can buy, sporting a classic design and ergonomic grips. It's comfortable even after hours of play, but it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery, so you'll need some AAs to hand.