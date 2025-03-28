Nintendo Switch 2 new C-button rumor is too far-fetched to believe — but we hope it's true

By published

The return of the Wii-U?

A smartphone attached to the Switch 2
(Image credit: Game Rant)

Nintendo has not yet officially revealed or even shown the much-rumored C-button for the Switch 2, save by accident.

However, if a wild new rumor is to be believed, the C button may be a surprising return of the Wii U.

The rumor comes from Spanish YouTuber eXstas1s, who posted a new video discussing uses of the C button.

In the video, he says that it can be used to connect the new Nintendo Switch 2 to an original Switch to use it as a controller or a second screen.

SI TIENES GAMEPASS DEBES VER ESTO 🥵 SWITCH 2 Botón C: ASÍ FUNCIONA 🤔 JUEGOS de PS5 en NINTENDO - YouTube SI TIENES GAMEPASS DEBES VER ESTO 🥵 SWITCH 2 Botón C: ASÍ FUNCIONA 🤔 JUEGOS de PS5 en NINTENDO - YouTube
Watch On

It's as close as Nintendo will probably get to recreating the GamePad controller from the Wii U.

While the Switch has sold over 150 million consoles, not everyone who gets a Switch 2 might have a Switch, so it might be an optional feature or limited to certain games.

That said, it could herald the return of Nintendo DS and 3DS games, which have mostly not been rereleased on the Switch or made available through the Nintendo Online libraries like the NES and SNES currently have.

It could also bring back some Wii U games that took advantage of the GamePad, but that's just speculation.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the video — the relevant portion is about 9 minutes in — he says this would be enabled via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, possibly infrared.

The example used is connecting to Mario Kart 9 with the OG Switch as a controller and a screen, so you don't have to use splitscreen when racing.

If I'm being honest, this takes the fun out of playing the game with a friend. The splitscreen is part of the experience, but maybe that's just me.

Nintendo Wii U GamePad controller

He added that it would allow multiplayer with only a copy of the game, as long as you had multiple Switches.

EXtas1s notes that this might only be one feature of the C button, but did not elaborate on other features beyond "chat."

Social functions

Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Future)

While eXstas1s has seemingly been reliable with his leaks, this one is pretty wild and a big departure from previous leaks that point toward more of a content capture or social feature. So, as with many rumors, we recommend taking this one with a grain of salt, perhaps two.

In the more social-focused rumors, the button would be used to record video or take screenshots, like the button found on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Others say it might open a community hub or enable voice chat.

Nintendo is holding a Direct on April 2 to reveal technical details about the next console. Hopefully, the C button will finally be explained and we can put the rumors to bed.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

