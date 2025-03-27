The Switch 2's mysterious "C" button may have just been confirmed by Nintendo

Today's Nintendo Direct showcased a number of games that are going to be available on the original Switch, and most likely the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the non-game reveals today was the new Nintendo Today app meant to provide ""latest news, videos, and comics of your favorite Nintendo games and characters from select franchises."

The app is available now on the Google Play Store and iOS Apple Store.

What's interesting is that the app store listing may have inadvertently revealed the mysterious and much-rumored "C" button that is supposed to be on the right-side Joy-Con controller, thanks to VGC.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This official image from Nintendo may be the first time we've actually seen the C button outside of rumors and leaks.

Ahead of the April 2 Nintendo Direct where Nintendo will reveal more technical details about the Switch 2, the only official images we've seen came from the teaser video Nintendo dropped in January.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

We scrubbed through that teaser video, seen above, and Nintendo had the "C" on the button blanked out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even close ups of the Joy-Con controller only show the existing home button that you're familiar with on the current Joy-Cons.

We still don't know what this "C" button is supposed to do. Rumors have pointed toward either video or screen capture or some kind of social function.

We lean more towards a social function where the button would act as a quick hit to a new Chat feature for voice communication or a Community feature with some kind of Nintendo-ified social hub feature.

Others have speculated that it could be used as a sharing button for either activating streaming options or sharing videos and images you've taken.

We'll hopefully know more in a week when the Switch 2 Direct will go live on April 2 at 6 AM Pacific, 9 AM Eastern, and 2 PM UK.