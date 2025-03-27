The Switch 2's mysterious "C" button may have just been confirmed by Nintendo

News
By published

But what does it do?

Nintendo Switch 2 console, Joy-Con controllers and dock
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's Nintendo Direct showcased a number of games that are going to be available on the original Switch, and most likely the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

One of the non-game reveals today was the new Nintendo Today app meant to provide ""latest news, videos, and comics of your favorite Nintendo games and characters from select franchises."

The app is available now on the Google Play Store and iOS Apple Store.

What's interesting is that the app store listing may have inadvertently revealed the mysterious and much-rumored "C" button that is supposed to be on the right-side Joy-Con controller, thanks to VGC.

Nintendo Switch 2 C button seemingly revealed in new Nintendo Today app

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This official image from Nintendo may be the first time we've actually seen the C button outside of rumors and leaks.

Ahead of the April 2 Nintendo Direct where Nintendo will reveal more technical details about the Switch 2, the only official images we've seen came from the teaser video Nintendo dropped in January.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube
Watch On

We scrubbed through that teaser video, seen above, and Nintendo had the "C" on the button blanked out.

Even close ups of the Joy-Con controller only show the existing home button that you're familiar with on the current Joy-Cons.

We still don't know what this "C" button is supposed to do. Rumors have pointed toward either video or screen capture or some kind of social function.

We lean more towards a social function where the button would act as a quick hit to a new Chat feature for voice communication or a Community feature with some kind of Nintendo-ified social hub feature.

Others have speculated that it could be used as a sharing button for either activating streaming options or sharing videos and images you've taken.

We'll hopefully know more in a week when the Switch 2 Direct will go live on April 2 at 6 AM Pacific, 9 AM Eastern, and 2 PM UK.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

