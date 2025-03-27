Nintendo Direct March 2025 — Start time and live updates
Don't expect Switch 2 news from today's Nintendo Direct.
There’s life in the old Nintendo Switch yet.
We've been impatiently waiting for April 2 to arrive so we can finally get some more concrete details about the Nintendo Switch 2.
But now we're getting an extra helping of Nintendo news, as the company surprised us yesterday (March 26) with news of another Nintendo Direct.
Don't expect to get any extra Switch 2 tidbits, though; Nintendo has expressly confirmed this is solely dedicated to upcoming games for the outgoing system.
Per yesterday's announcement, we know it'll feature “around 30 minutes of upcoming games" in the presentation. What those games might be, however, remains to be seen.
There are a couple of heavy hitters in the Switch pipeline — Metroid Prime 4, anyone? — and with 30 minutes' worth of footage, there's every chance that Nintendo's got one more surprise up its sleeves to help send the Switch out in style.
Nintendo Direct March 2025 — Start time and where to watch
Our latest Nintendo Direct gets underway today (March 27) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK time and will air on Nintendo’s YouTube channels.
What we expect to see
Aside from affirming that we aren’t getting any Switch 2 news, Nintendo has not given us any major info about what to expect from this surprise Direct.
That won't stop us from guessing what might show up in the presentation, though.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond seems to be the most obvious pick. It was confirmed for a 2025 release almost a year ago, so it would be cool to get a better idea of what Samus’ next mission looks like.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A is another of the Switch’s big upcoming games, though I’m less sure we’ll get some substantial news about the Legends: Arceus sequel after that extended look during February’s Pokémon Day stream.
There’s always a chance that we’ll get some last-minute surprises or a shadow-drop out of the Direct, too. My number one hope remains that those long-rumored Zelda ports will finally be rescued from the Wii U.
Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai has also sent fans reeling with a cryptic quote-tweet of the Direct announcement. Does this mean his next game (or a Kid Icarus: Uprising port!) could be shown off today?
Are we seeing the Switch 2 today?
In a word: no.
When Nintendo announced today's Direct, they said as much, writing: "There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation."
For a closer look at Nintendo's next system, you'll need to wait for the Switch 2 Direct on April 2.
Welcome!
Today’s Direct is dedicated to showing off some new games still to come to Nintendo’s hybrid console in the near future.
We'll be covering all the games shown off in today's livestream, so if you're not quite ready to say goodbye to your current system, look forward to finding out what's still to come to the Switch in the next few months.
