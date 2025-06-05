Nintendo Switch 2 has just got its first teardown — here's what we learned

Today's the day many a gamer has been waiting for. The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been released, meaning everyone that was lucky enough to pre-order the console should be receiving it.

But while most people will be off playing Mario Kart World, others are diving into the Switch 2 to see what the console is made of — literally. The first teardown of the console has made its way online courtesy of ProModding and it's an interesting watch.

This is able to show us exactly what's inside the Switch 2's interior and how the console has been put together. While it doesn't delve into specifics like repairability, there are some insights to be gleaned from the teardown.

Nintendo Switch 2 Disassembly and review under the microscope - YouTube Watch On

Right at the very end of the video ProModding notes a few key details about the phone. One of the most important is that the screen has the same film as the Switch OLED, and it's already been widely reported that you should not remove this. Not if you want the screen to actually work in handheld mode.

The Joy-Cons also sit tighter than they do on the original Switch, but they can still be wobbled slightly. The thermal paste is also the same as that on the original console, which ProModding notes means that the gray paste will have dried out in around a year and a half.

The Verge notes that people have replaced the thermal paste on their original Switch consoles for better performance, and that may be something that the more intrepid Switch 2 owners start doing in the near future — after the warranties have already expired.

Finally the YouTuber describes the Switch 2's rear kickstand as "obviously too flimsy."

Apparently moving it from only a single edge means putting the stand at "high risk" of breaking. So be careful if you plan on using the console in tabletop mode.

No doubt this is the first of many teardowns of the console, and it's likely that we'll see a lot more analysis on how the Switch 2 (and Joy-Cons) is built over the coming days.

Needless to say, in light of this quick analysis, and iFixit retroactively changing the Switch 1's repairability to 4/10, you may want to be very careful with your new purchase. Especially since it may not be easy to get a new one.