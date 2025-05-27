Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed to support USB mice — it fixes my biggest issue with the console after playing it

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in a little over a week — and we're still finding out new things about the console.

When I tried out the system for myself last month as part of a Nintendo showcase in London, I came away impressed with all but one of the new features of the Switch 2: mouse mode. During my time playing Drag X Drive, I found using the Joy-Con 2s on the table in front of me more hassle than it was worth.

However, now we have confirmation the console will support USB gaming mice thanks to a video published on Koi Tecmo America's YouTube channel (spotted by Wario64 on X) showing it in operation.

As part of gameplay footage for Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, the game's producer Michi Ryu produces a USB mouse, plugs it into the Switch 2 and starts using it alongside a Joy-Con.

According to Ryu, once a USB mouse is plugged in a message will appear in the top left portion of the screen confirming the connection. It will then take priority over the Joy-Con 2. During the course of the demo, Ryu switches between the Joy-Con 2 and the USB mouse and even uses them at the same time.

It's great to see Nintendo build this into the Switch 2 and it could have major gameplay advantages for strategy games like Civilization VII or even shooters like Cyberpunk 2077.

More questions...

Of course, it also throws up plenty of new questions. Will all USB-C mice work with the system or just a select few? What about wireless mice? Which games are supported? Will we also be able to use a USB keyboard with the Switch 2?

Speaking from my own experience, the Joy-Con 2 in mouse mode was okay and it would do in a pinch if you really needed to use a mouse. But the necessary design of the Joy-Con means it's not as comfortable to use for longer periods as a traditional mouse. So being able to plug one in and use it like you would with a PC is an exciting development for a console that's selling itself as a versatile gaming machine.

If this development has convinced you of the need to pick up a Switch 2 for launch day on June 5, then follow our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog for the best chance of bagging one for yourself.