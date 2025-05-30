The Nintendo Switch 2 will not support streaming apps — here’s what we know

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most anticipated gadgets of 2025, but a recent report has revealed that it will be lacking in options outside of gaming.

A change to Nintendo's approach to streaming apps, originally noticed by Ars Technica, appeared as part of the Switch 2's updated support page. In the update, Nintendo states that the Hulu, Crunchyroll, InkyPen, Abema and niconico apps from the original Nintendo Switch cannot be used on the Nintendo Switch 2.

While the concept of a games console launching without the ability to stream shows and movies might be shocking, it’s not all that surprising. While Sony and Microsoft might have sold the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as multimedia devices, Nintendo's current Switch has always been focused more on gaming. For one prominent example, there was never a dedicated Netflix app on the original Switch. Removing the few remaining options, therefore, seems in character for Nintendo.

With that said, I am still amazed that Nintendo is releasing a modern console in 2025 with no set options to stream movies and shows, especially when it is releasing at an increased cost. If you want to watch any of the new shows on these streaming apps from the comfort of your living room, you’ll need one of the best smart TVs on the market rather than your new Switch 2 console.

So, what old games can I play on my Switch 2?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When it comes to other products from the original Nintendo Switch, you’ll be happy to know that nearly all of the original 122 first-party games will run fine. The only stated issues are with the Nintendo Labo cardboard kits, which were designed to fit the original console’s dimensions. On top of that, some games that use features designed for the original Joy-Con, such as Nintendo Switch Sports' leg strap accessory or WarioWare: Move It!'s IR motion camera-based microgames, will only work if you pair an external Joy-Con with the Switch 2.

When it comes to third-party games, Nintendo has stated that over two-thirds of the roughly 15,000 titles will work with either no issues or minor problems that will be quickly solved. Nintendo goes on to state that of the around 5,000 remaining games, most will likely launch with no issue, but further tests are in progress.

Nintendo has also updated its PDF documents that list individual games that either won’t launch, feature compatibility faults and other games that have issues that should be addressed by launch, or shortly after.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, while it is sad to see the few remaining streaming apps disappearing from the Nintendo Switch 2, the backward compatibility seems to be on point. Not only that, Nintendo is also adding several free Switch game updates that look to add Switch 2-specific features, while also improving performance on the new console.