Nintendo reiterates Switch 2 announcement window — here's what we know

Forget the imminent release of the PS5 Pro for a second: we've got fresh Nintendo Switch 2 news to dig into. Sort of.

Anyone who has been following the rumors about the Nintendo Switch successor will know that Spring 2025 had, until recently, been touted as a Switch 2 release date.

The release date might be up in the air, but, following the publication of the latest Nintendo earnings report (h/t Eurogamer), we've learned that the company still plans to announce the new console before the end of the fiscal year.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa reaffirmed in an earnings call after publication that the new console will still be revealed (in some form or another) by the end of March 2025.

Beyond that, though, we're still no closer to learning more about this mysterious new console. We haven't learned anything new about the machine itself, just that we will have laid eyes on it within the next five months.

What does this mean for Switch 2?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The big takeaway here is that we won't get any official glimpse of the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever else the console might be called) before the end of this year.

Now, I would love for Nintendo to prove me wrong and immediately start teasing its next console tomorrow, but with a couple more Switch games still on the horizon — including Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake — and the impending Black Friday & holiday sales push, it feels like a reveal is unlikely to happen until January.

That's a sentiment shared by industry analysts, such as Toyo Securities' Hideki Yasuda. Reacting to news that Nintendo Switch sales have fallen short of projections this quarter (as shared by Reuters), he said: "Making an announcement this year has gotten quite difficult... You would not want to divert attention to an upcoming console in the middle of the critical year-end shopping season."

There's every chance we're still surprised by more news, as Nintendo has continued to be as unpredictable as ever recently. I can't be the only one who felt blindsided by the launch of both the Nintendo music app and the bizarre announcement of its oddball Alarmo project, right?

Regardless, we'll continue to follow any Switch 2 news, whenever it crops up. And if you're looking for something new to play in the meantime, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are now live. Be sure to check our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games to find the next best thing you've not played.