The Switch 2 is officially Nintendo's fastest-selling console — but retailers still need more to make history

In a surprise to no one, the Nintendo Switch 2 is selling incredibly well for Nintendo. In fact, Nintendo has confirmed that it's the fastest-selling console in the company's long and storied history.

Anyone worried that the $449 price would deter people from buying the Nintendo Switch 2 was mistaken, as people are flocking to stores and buying them faster than Nintendo and its retail partners can stock them. We're tracking the Nintendo Switch 2 restocks all day, every day, so be sure to follow the live coverage if you're looking to buy a console.

Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go. Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser

“We are thankful for their response and happy to see the fun they are already having with Nintendo Switch 2 as they explore new features and games that bring friends and family together in new ways,” said Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser in a press release.

Nintendo's goal was to sell 15 million Switch 2 devices by the end of next March, and if it's selling as quickly as the company claims, it could very well be on pace to meet that goal (and possibly exceed it).

On X, Nintendo said the console "has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide," which is a staggering number when you consider that it only hit the market four days ago.

To put the numbers into perspective, the massively popular Nintendo Switch console has sold 152 million units since its 2017 release. Clearly, the Switch 2 has a long way to go to catch those numbers, but considering the short time the console has been on the market and how difficult it is to find a Nintendo Switch 2, the hybrid game console is in great shape.

