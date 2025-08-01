Here's one way to encourage Switch 2 purchases — Nintendo is raising prices on the original Switch and Switch OLED

Today, August 1, Nintendo announced price increases for the "original Nintendo Switch family of systems...and select accessories" effective August 3. The gaming giant blamed the changes on "market conditions."

Though not specified, it is highly likely that the increases are in response to the tariffs enacted by the Trump administration on August 1. Those new taxes included 20% tariffs on Vietnam and on 30% on China, two countries that produce a lot of Nintendo's hardware.

In 2019, during the first Trump administration, Nintendo moved most of its hardware production out of China to Vietnam to avoid tariffs introduced then, as reported by the New York Times. However, between tariff introductions earlier this year and the current ones, Nintendo has not been able to escape the impact.

Nintendo's announcement did not confirm what the new pricing would be but Nintendo stock tracker Wario64 pointed out that Target's website briefly showed higher prices.

The original Switch bumped up by $40 to $339.99. The Switch OLED version went up by $50 to $399.99, while the Switch Lite was priced at $229.99, a $30 hike. Currently, Target shows the original pricing.

The announcement says the Nintendo Switch 2, and Switch and Switch 2 games would "remain unchanged." However, the announcement does not that "price adjustments may be necessary in the future."

Additionally, it also indicates that some Switch 2 accessories — including Amiibos and the random Alarmo clock — will see "adjustments."

We've also seen that the Joy Con 2 controllers are getting a $5 increase making them $99.99.

If you were considering picking up either an original Nintendo Switch or the new Nintendo Switch 2, not might be the time before the tariffs raise prices even higher.

