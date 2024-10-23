Nintendo Switch 2 release date rumor hints at later launch than expected

The Nintendo Switch 2 hasn’t even been officially announced (Nintendo has only confirmed that a Switch successor is in development), but we’re already getting rumors that the hotly-anticipated next-generation console has been delayed.

For months rumormongers and industry leakers have tipped the Nintendo Switch 2 for launch in Spring 2025, which would match the release window of the first Nintendo Switch. However, according to a new tip-off, the Switch 2 may now arrive much later than expected.

According to a poster on Famiboards going by the name RandomlyRandom67 (and spotted by Comicbook.com ), the Nintendo Switch 2 did not enter full production in August as previous rumors claimed. The user also suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 is still not in full production as of October 2024.

On the surface, this might not seem all that significant, but if Switch 2 isn’t in production, then the likelihood of the console launching within Q1 2025 is seriously doubtful. Manufacturing enough units for launch would be a massive logistical challenge. Especially as previous reports have suggested that Nintendo is keen to ensure an adequate supply of the Switch 2 to meet the expected launch demand. Nintendo seemingly wants to avoid a PS5 restock situation.

Offering a glimmer of hope, the Famiboards user does note that component shipments are ramping up which could be an indication that Switch 2 will enter full production soon. However, if this report is true, then the Nintendo Switch 2 release date could slip into the second half of 2025. It could even be a sign that Nintendo is targeting a holiday release, similar to the PS5 Pro this winter.

Until now the prevailing theory has been that Nintendo is looking to mimic the launch strategy it followed with the current Nintendo Switch. That would mean an official announcement this month (which itself is looking increasingly unlikely) before a global release in early March. However, this new rumor puts doubt on this happening.

Unverified...

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, all of the above should be taken with a substantial grain of salt. After all, just about anybody can create an account on a message board and spread false information. So, while the Famiboards user may prove to be a legitimate leaker, at this stage, we have to file this rumor as unverified.

This is far from the first (rather dubious) Nintendo Switch 2 rumor to hit the internet in recent weeks. Previous whispers have claimed the Switch 2 is “ready to go” and another leak may have given us a look at the console’s design and specs . Plus, various industry analysts have recently claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in March 2025 .

With so many rumors, leaks, theories and speculative guesses flying around, keeping track of it all can be a real headache, which is why we’ve got a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 hub where we’re compiling all the latest rumors as they make the rounds. Naturally, we will also report on any official news when available.