Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are live — here are the sales I’d buy right now

Dedicated Nintendo fans will know that the Japanese gaming giant is notorious for being relatively stingy when it comes to discounting its hardware and games. This makes scoring a massive Black Friday deal on anything Nintendo Switch-related an opportunity you won't want to miss.

With Nintendo Switch 2 rumors swirling, this might be the current Switch's last hurrah, and right now the best Switch hardware deal gets you a console and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $249, that's $50 off the MSRP. The premium Nintendo Switch OLED is $349, which isn't a saving per se, but you are getting Mario Kart thrown in for free, which is a great bonus.

Current Switch owners can enjoy low-cost games with some essential titles starting from just $14, and also rare discounts on Nintendo's first-party software. Plus, the Switch Pro controller has dropped to $49 at Best Buy.

Whether you're looking to pick up your first Nintendo Switch console, or just want some new games or accessories for your launch model, I've years of experience hunting for Switch bargains, and down below I'm rounding up the best sales this Black Friday. Let's dive into the top-tier discounts...

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition): $209 at Best Buy Released to celebrate the launch of the latest Legend of Zelda adventure, the Nintendo Switch Lite (Hyrule Edition) is the same great handheld device with a stunning hold makeover. Also sporting the series iconic insignia on the back, it's the perfect Switch console to showcase your love of Zelda.

Nintendo Switch games

Lego 2K Drive: was $59 now $14 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $14 at Amazon Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $17 at Amazon The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play as Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and your Time Powers to defeat foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: was $59 now $18 at Amazon Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $39 now $18 at Best Buy Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Sega Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 at Best Buy The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and pals back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old-school speedster thrills that any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 at Amazon Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $28 at Amazon Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Released in 2017, Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made. Easy to jump into but hard to master with Mario's new set of platforming moves, there's hours of fun to be had exploring a host of new worlds and finding all of their secrets. Plus, who wouldn't want to play as a T-Rex with an iconic moustache? Now, you can do just that with a $30 price cut.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire Wizarding World.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59 now $29 at Amazon The classic platformer Epic Mickey has been given a new coat of paint in this remastering. You play as the iconic mascot and explore a Wasteland full of twisted settings and forgotten characters. Mickey's also learned a few new moves including a ground pound and the ability to sprint. Epic Mickey has never looked or played better than in Rebrushed.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 at Walmart A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Luigi's Mansion: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his all-green doppelganger Gooigi.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 at Best Buy The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Nintendo Switch accessories

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC memory card: was $299 now $79 at Amazon This SanDisk 1TB microSDX memory card is fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and can seriously boost your console's storage capacity. It can also be used in smartphones or digital cameras to give you plenty of additional storage space. This 1TB microSDXC retailed for almost $300 at release, but it's now just $79!

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $49 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch Pro Controller lives up to its name and is the best Switch controller you can buy in 2024. It features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Our only caveat is usually the price, but now that it's $20 off even that drawback isn't an issue.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth: was $69 now $47 at Amazon The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth is the perfect alternative to the Switch Pro controller, and it's now dropped to just $47 in Amazon's massive Black Friday sale. You'll need to check the coupon box before checkout to get the full saving and it includes a Charging Dock.

UK deals

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing bundle: was £199 now £189 at Argos This bundle is one of the best ways to buy a Switch console. You get a Nintendo Switch lite with a copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, all for £10 less than the usual price of buying the console alone.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder: £289 at Argos This bundle deal gets you a Nintendo Switch OLED console with a copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 12-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. That means you'll be able to enjoy one of the Switch's best games on a console with a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display.

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was £39 now £27 at Amazon Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was £49 now £37 at Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, and even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit.