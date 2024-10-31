Nintendo launches new music app so you can listen to your favorite game soundtracks
Adding all of these Nintendo bangers to my hype playlist right now
Ever wanted to listen to Mario Kart's Wii Coconut Mall track on repeat? Well, now you can. Nintendo has launched an all-new smartphone app, featuring classic soundtracks from beloved games.
As per the announcement trailer, Nintendo Music is a free app that is accessible to Nintendo Switch Online members, which is a paid subscription service for Switch console users. The app is currently available in 45 countries and can be supported by Apple devices with iOS 16 or higher and Android devices with Android OS 9 or more.
The app curates playlists centered around specific characters, moments or moods, but fans can create their own based on their favorite Nintendo franchise. Fans can listen to extended cuts or loops of their top tracks without interruptions for up to 60 minutes, and there's even offline support, so you can download songs at any time.
What soundtracks does Nintendo Music actually include?
While the Nintendo Switch 2 hasn't been officially announced yet, this app should hopefully tide us over until then, as it features playlists from games such as Super Mario Bros., Animal Crossing, Metroid, Pokemon and more. Plus, there's even music featured on consoles, like the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Switch.
Intriguingly — and to our amusement — the Nintendo Music app includes a spoiler feature, where you can filter out tracks that might spoil a game that you haven't finished yet. Here is a full list of games that the app currently includes:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Donkey Kong Country
- Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
- Kirby Star Allies
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Metroid Prime
- Pikmin 4
- Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
- Splatoon 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
As the app is freshly released, we speculate that more games and soundtracks will be added in due course. But for now, I'll be listening to DK Island Swing for the next ten hours straight.
