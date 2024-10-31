Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals include Switch games from $6 — here’s my 11 favorite picks
Don’t wait until Black Friday to score discounted Nintendo Switch games
The best Nintendo Switch games are infamous for holding their price even years after launch. That’s why sales events like Black Friday are often the best time to build out your Switch library, but you don’t need to wait any longer to pick up some must-play titles for Nintendo’s best-selling hybrid console as the Nintendo Store just launched an epic sale.
My favorite deal right now is The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt for $13. Seeing everything this sprawling RPG has to offer will take you more than 100 hours, so this is a real bargain. Other top discounts include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19, No Man’s Sky for $23 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $29, if you want even more fantasy RPG action.
It’s not just Nintendo itself that's all about the deals right now. There are also plenty of early Black Friday deals popping up, and these include big savings on essential Nintendo Switch games. So, if you’d prefer a physical game card, I’m also rounding up my top picks at Amazon, Walmart and more down below as well. Now let’s dive into the best Switch deals you can shop right now…
Best Nintendo Store Deals
- Nintendo Switch games: deals from $6 @ Nintendo Store
- Overcooked 2: was $24 now $6
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville: was $39 now $7
- Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy: was $29 now $9
- Cult of the Lamb: was $24 now $12
- Dave the Diver: was $19 now $13
- Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: was $39 now $13
- Subnautica: was $29 now $14
- Sonic Origins: was $29 now $14
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19
- No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23
- The Elder Scrolls V - Skyrim: was $59 now $29
Best Nintendo Switch game deals
- Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot
Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.
Price check: $19 @ Best Buy
Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon
Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.
Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
Try your best to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt, and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.
Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.
Price check: $59 @ Best Buy
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $39 @ Woot
Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.
Price check: $52 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $61 @ Amazon
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: was $59 now $51 @ Amazon
Updated graphics and some welcome quality-of-life improvements make Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Nintendo Switch the best way to experience this classic RPG. With plenty of humor and loads of abilities and upgrades to unlock, the colorful game is one of the most beloved Mario games in history, and it's never looked or played as well as it does in this Nintendo Switch remake.
