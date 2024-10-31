Nintendo’s early Black Friday deals include Switch games from $6 — here’s my 11 favorite picks

The best Nintendo Switch games are infamous for holding their price even years after launch. That’s why sales events like Black Friday are often the best time to build out your Switch library, but you don’t need to wait any longer to pick up some must-play titles for Nintendo’s best-selling hybrid console as the Nintendo Store just launched an epic sale.

My favorite deal right now is The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt for $13 . Seeing everything this sprawling RPG has to offer will take you more than 100 hours, so this is a real bargain. Other top discounts include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19 , No Man’s Sky for $23 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for $29 , if you want even more fantasy RPG action.

It’s not just Nintendo itself that's all about the deals right now. There are also plenty of early Black Friday deals popping up, and these include big savings on essential Nintendo Switch games. So, if you’d prefer a physical game card, I’m also rounding up my top picks at Amazon, Walmart and more down below as well. Now let’s dive into the best Switch deals you can shop right now…

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast-paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics-based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt, and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was $59 now $39 @ Woot

Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 @ Woot

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

