Live
Switch 2 Black Friday deals LIVE: Best sales you can still get with $50 off console bundles, top Nintendo games from $9 and 50% off accessories
Save big on popular games, accessories and consoles
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday is over, but some Black Friday deals are still available — and that includes some of the best Switch 2 Black Friday deals. For starters, you can still get the incredible Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499 ($50 off.) This deal is so good that I honestly can't believe it's still available after Black Friday.
I'm here to share the best Switch 2 Black Friday deals you can still get (and original Switch-related deals as well) live, right as they appear. This could be the day that the deal you want to get disappears, so don't wait any longer to check out.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Sparks of Hope: was $14 now $9
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- NBA 2K27: was $69 now $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Unbelievably, this deal is still available after Black Friday! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't miss the savings on this gaming headset. In our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review, we loved this headset's ultra-comfortable design, its great sound quality, and its flip-to-mute mic. Better yet, we loved the affordable price, which has just got even better thanks to this deal.
Read moreRead less▼
PowerA's Slim Case for Switch 2 is a no-frills option with a pricetag to match. It comes in an appealing Dark Heather Grey hue, and also protects your Switch 2 console; there is a built-in Game Card holder, which can store up to 10 games, and can even double as a play stand.
Read moreRead less▼
The GameSir Super Nova is one of the cheapest controllers featuring Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks, both of which lend you an edge in gaming. Compatible with a range of devices, the Super Nova boasts great gaming performance and it comes with a charging dock. It’s competitively priced and its companion software is user-friendly too. We rank it as the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller for shoppers on a budget.
Read moreRead less▼
Switch 2 owners can save and expand their console's storage with a 24% discount on this 512GB SanDisk microSD card.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Welcome!
Welcome to this Black... Saturday deals live blog. Yes, Black Friday is over, but some of the deals from yesterday are still available. So you need to act fast to grab these savings, in case they disappear before the end of the day!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.