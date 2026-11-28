Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday is over, but some Black Friday deals are still available — and that includes some of the best Switch 2 Black Friday deals. For starters, you can still get the incredible Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499 ($50 off.) This deal is so good that I honestly can't believe it's still available after Black Friday.

I'm here to share the best Switch 2 Black Friday deals you can still get (and original Switch-related deals as well) live, right as they appear. This could be the day that the deal you want to get disappears, so don't wait any longer to check out.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals

Editor's Choice Save $50 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Unbelievably, this deal is still available after Black Friday! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox. Read more Read less ▼