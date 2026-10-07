This premium SteelSeries gaming headset will change the way you game — and it's $50 off right now

When it comes to gaming peripherals, a higher price doesn't always mean you're getting a better device, sometimes you're just paying more for the brand. However, if you're looking to upgrade your gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni for $344 is actually a Goldilocks.

Yes, with a normal price of $399, the Omni is expensive, but the headset features an omnidirectional microphone and works seamlessly across every major platform.

As we said in our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review, "If I had to choose only one headset from SteelSeries’ lineup to live with, it’d be the Nova Pro Omni."

Like many high-end gaming headsets, the Nova Pro Omni comes with a desktop USB DAC/hub. This hub lets serves as a wired connection that lets you control your headset on the fly, adjusting EQ, ANC, and microphone settings while you game.

The Nova Pros being multiplatform is a feat in itself since SteelSeries has to navigate the finicky operating systems of PCs, Xboxes and the PlayStation. A lot of headset makers will sell separate versions for PS5 and Xbox. The Omni can be used with both plus the Switch 2, PC and other systems. No need to switch headsets when using a different machine.

Beyond that, these headphones are comfortable and easy to use over a long gaming session.

(Image credit: Future)

A personal favorite of mine is the "Infinite Power System." Basically, The Omni comes with two batteries, one which you can charge in the USB hub while using the other in the headset. SteelSeries promises up to 30 hours for each battery, meaning you can game for days without stopping to recharge.

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(Image credit: Future)

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