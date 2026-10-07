This premium SteelSeries gaming headset will change the way you game — and it's $50 off right now
A Goldilocks of a headset
When it comes to gaming peripherals, a higher price doesn't always mean you're getting a better device, sometimes you're just paying more for the brand. However, if you're looking to upgrade your gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni for $344 is actually a Goldilocks.
Yes, with a normal price of $399, the Omni is expensive, but the headset features an omnidirectional microphone and works seamlessly across every major platform.
As we said in our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review, "If I had to choose only one headset from SteelSeries’ lineup to live with, it’d be the Nova Pro Omni."
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni is one of our favorite premier gaming headsets. It features an omnidirectional microphone, USB DAC/hub, great sound, works across major platforms (a feat in itself) and is quite comfortable.
If you prefer black, it's on sale for $359 while both the white and navy models are even cheaper at $344.
Like many high-end gaming headsets, the Nova Pro Omni comes with a desktop USB DAC/hub. This hub lets serves as a wired connection that lets you control your headset on the fly, adjusting EQ, ANC, and microphone settings while you game.
The Nova Pros being multiplatform is a feat in itself since SteelSeries has to navigate the finicky operating systems of PCs, Xboxes and the PlayStation. A lot of headset makers will sell separate versions for PS5 and Xbox. The Omni can be used with both plus the Switch 2, PC and other systems. No need to switch headsets when using a different machine.
Beyond that, these headphones are comfortable and easy to use over a long gaming session.
A personal favorite of mine is the "Infinite Power System." Basically, The Omni comes with two batteries, one which you can charge in the USB hub while using the other in the headset. SteelSeries promises up to 30 hours for each battery, meaning you can game for days without stopping to recharge.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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