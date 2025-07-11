Huge SteelSeries sale at Amazon — 5 last-minute deals you can still get
Score epic deals on our favorite headsets, keyboards and more
When it comes to gaming accessories, SteelSeries is the kind of company that dominates various categories. The company takes the top spot in our best gaming headsets guide as well as our best gaming keyboard roundup.
This Prime Day, Amazon has SteelSeries peripherals on sale from $39. It includes some of our favorite gear like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 on sale for $145 and the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini for $136. Below I've rounded up five of my favorite deals right now. Just make sure to get them before they're gone!
Best SteelSeries deals
As customizable as it is visually distinct, the Aerox 5 wireless mouse offers unparalleled versatility for gamers who dabble in a spectrum of genres. FPS players will find something to love with the adjustable angle snapping, while MMO and RPG players will rebind the extra mouse buttons to their heart's content. In our SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless review, we noted the honeycomb design will not be for everyone, but it doesn't stop the Aerox 5 from feeling or performing like a premium mouse.
The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini offers a high-quality build and a wide range of per-key customization options, designed specifically for competitive gamers. It's also an excellent showcase of the capabilities of SteelSeries OmniPoint Hall Effect switches. For those seeking every advantage over their competition, there is no better 60% keyboard than the Apex Pro Mini, especially at this reduced price.
Streaming mics don't come much better than this. We were blown away by the Alias Pro's range of recording features and its sheer audio quality. The SteelSeries Alias Pro XLR is a professional-quality gaming streaming microphone with amazing Sonar companion software designed specifically for gamers. The app launches a virtual mixing desk and unlocks a whole word of intuitive settings and features, which elevate this mic to the next level.
Boasting an immersive 5.1 surround sound setup complete with a powerful subwoofer, finely tuned woofers and tweeters for front and rear audio, along with reactive RGB lighting, the SteelSeries Arena 9 take audio in the games, movies and music you play up a notch — whether that's on PC, Mac or PS5.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
