5 biggest PS5 announcements from State of Play September 2024

State of Play September 2024 saw Sony following the PS5 Pro reveal with a bunch of info about new and upcoming PlayStation titles and a free update to one of the very best PS5 games.

The 40-minute-long presentation included our first look at extra Astro Bot content, confirmation of a rumored PS4 remaster, and a big update for anyone waiting for news about what Sucker Punch's next game would be after Ghost of Tsushima (spoiler alert: it isn't more Sly Cooper).

If you weren't able to tune in live and want the chance to see the entire showcase yourself, we've embedded an on-demand version of the State of Play broadcast here. But if you just want a quick breakdown of the highlights, we've picked out the five biggest PS5 announcements from the latest State of Play below.

Free Astro Bot DLC is on the way

If, like me, you've already bagged the platinum in Astro Bot's pitch-perfect PS5 platforming outing, you'll be thrilled to know that there's fresh (and, crucially, FREE) content coming from Team Asobi in fall 2024.

State of Play September 2024 gave us our first glimpse at the new Astro Bot add-on, which includes five new speed-run levels (which will surely be as fiendish as those in Astro's Playroom) and 10 additional friends for Astro to rescue, including adorable bots dressed in standard-issue Helldivers 2 armor, and one cosplaying as Eve from Stellar Blade.

Ghost of Tsushima sequel confirmed as Ghost of Yotei

State of Play September 2024 concluded with arguably the biggest announcement of the bunch: Ghost of Tsushima is finally getting a sequel!

The new title follows Atsu on a journey into the grasslands and snowy tundras around Mount Yōtei. The announcement trailer gave us a glimpse at just how beautiful this next adventure will be, along with a few hints at some of the new tools Atsu has access to (including guns). Looks like they'll be every bit as deadly as Jin Sakai.

No precise release date just yet, though we know Ghost of Yotei is coming in 2025.

The Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming very soon

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered gives players who are yet to experience Aloy's first adventure a new chance to play it on PS5, alongside Horizon Forbidden West.

Developed by Nixxes, the remaster features tweaks like updated visuals, character models, and rec-recorded dialogue motion capture. And if you already own the original, it'll only cost you $10 to pick up Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered when it launches on PS5 (and PC) on Thursday, October 31.

Legacy of Kain Remastered launches this December

25 years ago, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver introduced us to Raziel, a "soul reaver" who embarked on an epic quest to seek his revenge on the vampire lord, Kain.

It was an impressive action-adventure title with a great story and excellent voice acting. If you've never had the chance or the hardware to play them, you'll be pleased to know that the first two titles in the Soul Reaver franchise are coming to PlayStation very soon.

Aspyr — the team behind the Tomb Raider I-III Remaster that arrived earlier in the year — is bringing Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered to PS4 & PS5 on Tuesday, December 10.

Palworld is now available on PS5

Palworld, the Pokémon-esque open-world survival/monster-taming title took the gaming world by storm earlier in the year. At one point, it was the second-most-popular game ever on Steam (before it was eclipsed by Black Myth: Wukong), with a peak concurrent player count of over 2.1 million users, according to Steam DB.

If you're a PS5 owner and you spent the start of 2024 feeling jealous that you couldn't check out one of the biggest games of the year, you're in luck: State of Play September 2024 contained a Palworld PS5 launch trailer which also confirmed that the title was available to PlayStation owners (except those in Japan) right now.