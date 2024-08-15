One of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made is returning to theaters — and it's better than ever

It might be hard to believe, but it's now been 25 years since Neo (Keanu Reeves) first entered "The Matrix".

The Wachowskis' green-tinged, cyberpunk thrill ride first hit the big screen in the U.S. on March 31, 1999, stunning viewers and critics alike with its dazzling visual effects and tons of edge-of-your-seat action. It left a lasting impression on pop culture, having influenced and/or been parodied in countless movies, shows, and games in the years since.

In honor of the movie's 25th anniversary, Fathom Events, Insignis Pictures, and Warner Bros. have teamed up to bring the movie back to the big screen in theaters across the U.S. on September 19 and September 22.

If the draw of seeing "The Matrix" in theaters all over again isn't enough to tempt you, the anniversary screenings will also include an exclusive featurette (featuring "The Matrix Resurrections" star Jessica Henwick) which includes "never-before-seen personal reflections... looking back on the standout legacy of 'The Matrix.'"

For more info, including where to find showings local to you, head to Fathom's "The Matrix" 25th Anniversary event site. But if you need a refresher on what makes this such a classic, here's what you need to know.

What is 'The Matrix' about?

If you've yet to experience it, "The Matrix" is a mind-bending, epic slice of science fiction that sees computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) having his whole perception of reality well and truly blown wide open.

After encountering a mysterious stranger, Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss), and being taken in by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), Neo learns that the life he's been leading is nothing more than a lie and that he's been living in a simulated world cobbled together by evil, artificially intelligent machines for nefarious purposes.

With that revelation behind him, Neo is drafted in to help Morpheus and his fellow renegades fight back against the machines and, ultimately, destroy the Matrix and end the war.

Why you should see 'The Matrix' on the big screen

Above all else, I think you should see "The Matrix" all over again because it's truly an excellent action movie that still stands head and shoulders above many lesser efforts that have hit our screens since.

Do I find the mythology intriguing? Yes. Is the cast in fine form? Of course. Is the soundtrack great? Absolutely. But if I had to choose one thing that's stuck in my mind over the years, it's absolutely the exciting action setpieces.

I'd be lying if I said I was an expert in the types of media that the Wachowskis were influenced by, but right from Trinity's first rooftop chase, through to all the challenges Neo faces in his training montage or, of course, his clashes with Agent Smith, this is a pulse-pounding adventure from the off.

The scraps are staged excellently and blend in the franchise's trademark elements — even if you've not seen "The Matrix," you'll have seen or at least heard of "Bullet Time" — to form a truly unique movie.

Even if the visuals aren't quite as sharp as they might have once appeared when "The Matrix" first arrived on the scene, and its reputation may have been somewhat tarnished by its succession of somewhat lesser sequels, "The Matrix" itself remains a true piece of cinema history.

It's an impeccably well-crafted flick, one that deserved its four Oscar wins, and one that's just begging to be seen on the big screen. And, with all the debates about AI developing as we speak, the story itself arguably feels more timely than it once did.

I revisited "The Matrix" in the wake of writing this piece, and now I'm itching to watch the action all over again later in the year. And if this article's left you wanting to revisit it, you can stream "The Matrix" for free on Pluto TV, at the time of writing.

Oh, and if you're a huge sci-fi fan, one of my Tom's Guide colleagues recently highlighted one of the best sci-fi movies of the past 20 years is heading back to theaters this holiday season, to mark its 10th anniversary.