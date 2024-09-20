PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders — where to buy limited-edition PS5 Pro, DualSense, PlayStation Portal and more

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is celebrating three decades of Sony gaming. The original PlayStation console turns 30 years old this year (it launched in December 1994 in the company’s native Japan before heading Stateside in 1995), and Sony is marking the occasion by giving the PS5 Slim, the recently-announced PS5 Pro and a set of accessories including the DualSense Edge controller a glorious gray-scale makeover.

This anniversary range was announced earlier this week (on Thursday, September 20) in a PlayStation Blog post, and it’s the stuff of dreams for nostalgic PlayStation gamers. As somebody who cut their gaming teeth on the PSX, this collection has my bank balance sweating. I was already sold on the PS5 Pro, but the chance to score one with a design that mimics my very first console? Shut up, and take my money!

It’s not just me that’s fallen in love with the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection either the limited-edition range is turning heads across the internet. Unfortunately, the bad news is that scalpers will almost certainly be out in force hoping to snap up as much stock as possible to sell it back to us regular gamers at hugely inflated prices. That’s why we’re here to help you secure your Anniversary edition PS5 console, DualSense controller or PlayStation Portal at standard MSRP.

So, here are all the details you need to secure yourself a slice of PlayStation history with our full guide to pre-ordering the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection...

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection — here’s all the pre-order details you need

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is set to release on November 21, but there will be a pre-order window, and it’s highly likely much (if not the majority) of stock will be snapped up months before the collection is launched. So, if you’re eyeing up a console or accessory in the set, you’ll need to be ready ahead of time.

Starting September 26, the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle, PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition and DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Limited Edition will be available to order exclusively on PlayStation Direct (in regions where PlayStation Direct is unavailable these will be stocked at yet-to-be-announced “participating retailer”)

Also on September 26, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle and the standard DualSense 30th Anniversary Limited Edition will be available for pre-order on PlayStation Direct.

The key difference is these will also be sold at “participating retailers” worldwide including in the U.S. and U.K. However, the PS5 Slim will only be sold outside of PlayStation Direct from October 10. Sony sure has made this all a bit confusing.

So, to sum up, if you’re in the U.S. the entire PlayStation 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection will be available on PlayStation Direct from September 26. With the PS5 Slim and DualSense controller also available from "participating retailers", the PS5 Pro Bundle, DualSense Edge and PlayStation Portal will remain exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the U.S. (at least, for now).

If you’re eager to secure any of these items be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with links to the all-important retail listing pages as soon as they go live. We're here to make navigating this confusing pre-order process a breeze.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection — here’s what’s available

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is comprised of five separate items. The headliner is unquestionably the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe this includes a special-edition gray PS5 Pro console, DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, DualSense Charging Station, vertical stand and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (though you will have to buy the actual disc drive separately for $79)

Other nifty extras in the bundle include a controller cable that is themed to look like the cable that connected the original PSX controller to the console (which is unbelievably cool, in my humble opinion), four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation-branded sticker and paperclip, and a limited-edition PlayStation poster (you get 1 of a possible 30 designs).

There will be 12,300 units of this PS5 Pro bundle available, and each one will have its number etched into the side, making it a true collector's item for PlayStation fans everywhere.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're not looking to splurge on the Pro, there’s a PS5 Slim Digital Edition decked out in this nostalgic grey, alongside the console this package includes the Console Cover for a Disc Drive (again the actual drive is a separate purchase), a vertical stand, the controller-cable, cable ties, stick and paperclip, and the limited-edition poster.

If you don’t want to buy a whole new PS5 console, you can instead grab a PSX-themed PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge or a standard DualSense controller.

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to confirm pricing for any of these items. However, considering the PS5 Pro’s base price of $699/£699, and the fact you’re getting a DualSense Edge (worth $199) plus all those limited-edition extras, I would estimate this bundle to be in the four-figure range. The rest I expect to be largely in line with the price of the standard non-limited-edition items (maybe $5-10 more). However, these are just estimates, and we’ll add confirmed pricing details once available.