Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 livestream kicks off this Sunday, followed immediately by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct livestream.

The annual Xbox Games Showcase will have a slew of upcoming first-party Xbox games and third-party titles. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will offer a deeper look at Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person sci-fi RPG right from the folks developing it.

This showcase won’t just be for Xbox fans. Now that Xbox is releasing its titles beyond its ecosystem, there’s a high chance that games like Gears of War: E-Day could eventually release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. The third-party titles showcased should also arrive on other platforms.

We at Tom’s Guide will be following all the announcements as they happen live, delivering expert analysis on everything shown. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Watch live

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 this Sunday, June 8, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK time. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct livestream will follow immediately afterward.

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - YouTube Watch On

Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Key times

Here are the key airtimes for the Xbox Games Showcase, followed by The Outer Worlds 2 in local time zones. Make sure to add it to your calendar so you don’t miss the big announcements!