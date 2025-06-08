Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live
Here's what to expect from Xbox
The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 livestream kicks off this Sunday, followed immediately by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct livestream.
The annual Xbox Games Showcase will have a slew of upcoming first-party Xbox games and third-party titles. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will offer a deeper look at Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person sci-fi RPG right from the folks developing it.
This showcase won’t just be for Xbox fans. Now that Xbox is releasing its titles beyond its ecosystem, there’s a high chance that games like Gears of War: E-Day could eventually release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. The third-party titles showcased should also arrive on other platforms.
We at Tom’s Guide will be following all the announcements as they happen live, delivering expert analysis on everything shown. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates.
Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Watch live
You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 this Sunday, June 8, at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK time. The Outer Worlds 2 Direct livestream will follow immediately afterward.
Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Key times
Here are the key airtimes for the Xbox Games Showcase, followed by The Outer Worlds 2 in local time zones. Make sure to add it to your calendar so you don’t miss the big announcements!
- PDT: June 8, 10 am
- EDT: June 8, 1 pm
- BST: June 8, 6 pm
- CEST: June 8, 7 pm
- JST: June 9, 2 am
- AEST: June 9, 3 am
LIVE — Latest Updates
Welcome to our Xbox Showcase 2025 live blog!
As Xbox's big annual summer event, we're expecting to see the latest and greatest games coming to Microsoft's gaming console. And now that Xbox is effectively a third-party developer, the games we'll see won't just be relegated to systems like Xbox Series X/S.
If you're a PlayStation or Nintendo gamer, you'll want to keep an eye out for games potentially coming to your favorite platform. The Outer Wilds 2, which will have its own dedicated showcase immediately after the Xbox event, will be a spotlight title. We could also see updates for Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, and Forza Horizon 6. It's also not a long shot to expect footage from the next Call of Duty title.
This show might also give us some details on the rumored Xbox handheld collaboration between Asus and Microsoft.