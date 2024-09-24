Nintendo Switch 2 leaks reveal new design and big news on specs

With less than a week to go in September, there are rumors that Nintendo might officially reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 sequel console before the month is out. Whether or not the gaming stalwart reveals anything soon, a pair of leaks came out this week purporting to reveal images of the new console and a bevy of specs.

The first one is one spotted by CNET on the subreddit r/Gamingleaksandrumors. A post there claimed to have leaked renders of the next Nintendo console. The renders show off a console resembling the current Switch, perhaps a bit larger.

The Joy-Con controllers appear to be getting some tweaks, including redesigned SR and SL buttons and a different LED placement. There also seems to be a second USB-C port on the top of the console, bolstering rumors that the Switch sequel might have a second screen of some kind.

Whether or not the images are authentic, a source told VGC that the renders match what people briefed by Nintendo have been told to expect.

Otherwise, the Switch 2 will allegedly feature an 8-inch display, one inch bigger than the current OLED console and the 6.2-inch original. This gives credence to the larger-looking console in the Reddit renders.

Sticking with Nvidia and better battery life

The other major report we've seen this week is that chip-maker AMD pitched Nintendo on using their APU in the next-generation Switch.

However, Youtuber Moore's Law is Dead reports that Nintendo decided to stick with Nvidia again due to concerns with battery life. According to a Eurogamer report, the Switch 2 will utilize the Nvidia Tegra T239 processor to power the handheld.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the content creator, AMD wanted a 15W handheld mode to offer "next-gen performance on the go." However, it appears that Nintendo picked Nvidia because their processor allegedly had a similar performance and better efficiency. It sounds like Nintendo also didn't want to include a giant battery.

That doesn't mean we aren't getting better battery life. Per Moore's, the Switch 2 will feature a 20Wh battery, which should be four to five Wh more than the current OLED model.

The OLED Switch has a battery life of 4.5 hours to 9 hours, depending on what games you're playing. Could we see a Switch 2 that goes from 6 to 12? Hopefully.

Based on Moore's leak, it also sounds like Nintendo wants to boost the console when in docked mode, which makes us curious about how different the graphics and play will feel between handheld mode and when you're playing on your TV.

Whether or not Nintendo reveals the console in the next week, we'll still be waiting until April 2025 to get our hands on one.