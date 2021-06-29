Fortnite: Loki arrives in July — here’s how to get him

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world, to the extent that it’s been a catalyst in the Apple vs Epic legal battle. So it’s no surprise that it’s an ever expanding entity.

Over the past few years Fortnite has spread across multiple platforms and grown to be more than just a battle royale game with a building angle. It’s now a place for major stars to host virtual concerts. It’s also a repository for various movie, TV and popular culture tie-ins and character skins.

Keeping track of all the comings and goings of Fortnite isn’t easy, but we're here to help. So read on for the latest on Fortnite updates and news, and other things you need to know about Epic’s epic game.

Loki landing on Fortnite in July

Following in the footsteps of the Loki TV series debut, Fortnite will add Tom Hiddleston's version of the god of mischief as a playable character in July .

But not so fast Fortnite fans: Loki won’t be on sale in the standard item shop. Instead, he’ll only be available to Fortnite Crew subscribers.

(Image credit: Epic)

For those of you who don’t know, Fortnite Crew is a $12-per-month service that gives subscribers access to exclusive items, V-bucks and the current Fortnite season’s battle pass. That means the Loki skin won't be available at all for non-Crew members.

How to play Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The good news is finding a platform to play Fortnite on is trivially easy, as it’s available on pretty much every recent console, phone and tablet.

You can download and play Fortnite for free on PC and Android; for the former, you can get Fortnite through the Epic Games Store (it’s probably best to download the Epic Games launcher first if you don’t have it), and on Android simply head to the Google Play Store.

Fortnite is also available on the PS5, PS4 Pro, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (Fortnite has been optimized for Microsoft's new games consoles), Xbox One X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can download it for free on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop.

For the PlayStation consoles you’ll need a PSN login. And for the Xbox consoles, you’ll need to have an Xbox Live Gold membership, which is also included in Xbox Game Pass.

On the Nintendo Switch, you’ll find Fortnite in the Nintendo Store. But you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription , which starts at $3.99 per month.

While Fortnite was available on iPhone, iPad and Mac, the battle between Apple and Epic over app transaction policies has seen Fortnite removed from the App Store.

You can download Fortnite on macOS by getting it through the Epic Games site. But doing so means you’ll need to put up with an older version of Fortnite that Epic no longer updates. And you won’t be able to tap into the cross-platform gaming the latest versions of Fortnite support. So Fortnite on Mac is probably best avoided for the time being.

Once you get started with Fortnite, then you're in for a rich world of items, customization, events and more, all framed in a battle royale package. Check out our Fortnite battle royale tips to help you get started.

