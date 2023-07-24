Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: which foldable could be better?

Yet another Galaxy Unpacked event is quickly approaching, where we’ll likely get our first look at the company’s upcoming foldable phones. Even though it’s maintained a strong hold over the last several years, this year marks the first time Samsung’s facing respectable challengers, with the likes of the Motorola Razr+ and Google Pixel Fold thrown into the *ahem* fold. You know Samsung’s not apt to relinquish its crown, but it certainly adds more urgency for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to succeed.

Whether you’re looking to buy your first foldable smartphone, or perhaps upgrading from previous models, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are shaping out to be some of the best foldable phones to consider. Just as before with their predecessors, there are many things to consider apart from the obvious that one folds much like the flip cell phones of old, while the other does it like a clutch bag.

Rumors and leaks have made these two foldables all but official at this point, but there are still unanswered questions that have many folks (including us) wondering what we’re in for. There are reportedly changes to the hinge design of both phones, along with camera improvements. You can bet they’ll receive the usual upgrade treatment with their hardware, but we’re eager to know what new features they offer to distinguish themselves from each other.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 faceoff, we’ll dial into what the leaks have shown us — all to determine which could be the better of the two.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs

(Image credit: Winfuture)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold5 Starting price $999/£999/AU$1,449 $1,799/£1,649/AU$2,499 Inner Display 6.7-inches 7.6-inches Outer Display 3.4-inches 6.2-inches Refresh rate 120Hz (inner display) 120Hz (inner display) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto Selfie camera N/A N/A Battery 3,700 mAh 4,400 mAh Size N/A 6.1 x 5.11 x 0.25 inches (open), 6.1 x 2.64 x 0.53-inches (closed) Weight N/A N/A Colors beige, gray, light green and light pink blue, platinum, beige, black and light blue

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: design

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

There shouldn’t be any surprises about how these foldables are different from each other. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be the more pocketable one, since it probably won’t deviate from the clamshell design that the series is known for — like last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is best suited for power users with its tablet-esque size when it’s unfolded.

(Image credit: u/ultima40 / Reddit)

Most of the rumors indicate that Samsung’s putting the most effort into their hinges, resulting in zero gaps when they’re close or folded. Advancements in hinge designs have advanced significantly in the last year, which is how the Motorola Razr+ and Google Pixel Fold are able to have gapless designs — so anything less than a zero gap design would be unacceptable from Samsung at this point.

(Image credit: Naver)

What’s tougher to change, however, is whether or not the crease in their foldable displays will be eliminated entirely. No one has yet to achieve this, but it would be the next step up if Samsung could be the first. It’s really the holy grail achievement for foldables. At the very minimum, we’re expecting a less prominent crease with the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Another interesting tidbit about their designs relates to their water resistance. Samsung has this area locked down over its rivals because Samsung’s foldables are the only ones accompanied by IPX8 ratings, but it could be further improved for the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 with dust resistance courtesy of a potential IP54 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: displays

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

Based on the leaked information out there, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be seeing a more significant change with its display than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That’s because it looks like Samsung’s responding to the competition by increasing the size of the Z Flip 5's outer cover display to 3.4 inches, which should be a substantial improvement over the Z Flip 4’s current 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel.

It should be a welcome upgrade for the smaller foldable, since it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t tapped to have major changes to either of its displays. Tentatively, we should be seeing a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, both using 120Hz refresh rates and OLED panels. You shouldn’t be too hung up about it, especially if you crave watching videos or playing games — because it was a sight to behold feasting on the immense size of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s inner display.

All told, we’d probably recommend the Z Fold 5 if you intend to be multi-tasking or watching videos a lot. It’s suited more for those things because of the larger display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: software

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of productivity, it’s almost certain that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to be the better choice to go with. Very little about its software has been leaked, but we suspect that the next iteration of Samsung’s OneUI should bolster the Z Fold 5 as the productivity workhorse. We’ve previously seen already how you can juggle up to three apps simultaneously with the Z Fold 4’s multitasking windows, so it’s a safe assumption that the Z Fold 5 would improve on this in a bigger way.

There’s also the matter surrounding how the S Pen could be changed physically and functionally. Anyone who regularly uses Samsung’s stylus knows how handy it is for several things, but it’s a tool that will undoubtedly add to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s utility. Early rumors pointed to a thicker Galaxy Z Fold 5, which would store the S Pen inside of the phone — rather than being a separate tool stored elsewhere. However, newer leaks say it will be thinner and lighter, which means it's unlikely there'd be room for a slot to store the S Pen.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, its outer display should help to bridge the gap between what it could functionally do against the Z Fold 5. The leaks have shown how there will be larger widgets to display on the cover screen, in addition to support for some full apps. There’s emphasis on some because it’s unclear at the moment if all apps would be supported — much like what the Razr+ does with its external screen.

In that regard, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 still has an edge with its external cover display. Additionally, there hasn’t been any rumors on whether or not the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will add support for Samsung DeX, much like what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 currently offers. This means the desktop-esque experience of DeX should remain exclusive to just one foldable in Samsung’s lineup for the foreseeable future.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Initially, there was a lot of hype around the cameras in these two upcoming foldables, but the most recent leaks indicate we’re getting more or less the same set of cameras on both foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is shaping out to be the superior phone, primarily for the fact it’ll retain the same triple-camera setup as before. Leaker Yogesh Brar said that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same camera specs (50MP + 12MP + 10MP). There was an early rumor that said the telephoto camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be increased, but it doesn’t look promising.

Of course, a triple-camera system would be an immense boost for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it also doesn’t look promising either. Yogesh Brar also tipped a pair of 12MP rear cameras for both the main and ultrawide lenses of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, which would match its predecessor on paper, but Brar expects to see a larger sensor for improved image.

Seeing that both foldables are reportedly getting minor upgrades to their cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would remain as the better choice for capturing photos and video — backed by how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 did a better job of it than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our own testing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Having leveraged Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 lineup earlier this year, it’s a safe bet that the same silicon will be used by Samsung’s upcoming foldables. This should give them even more processing power, which should be helpful for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its multitasking features.

Gamers will also appreciate how it could make for an even smoother experience running today’s graphically intensive titles, more so for the Z Fold 5 again because of the graphics processing that’s required to render stuff on its larger main display. Another benefit of having the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 is potentially improving the battery life of both foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battery

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There’s a balance between how big of a battery phone makers can add to their phones when each new iterative device is supposed to be thinner and lighter. Samsung’s foldables are expected to follow this trend, but we’re wondering if it’ll come at a cost.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 was able to package a 3,700 mAh battery, so it would be impressive if Samsung could actually increase its capacity — even if it’s a small one. Paired with the additional battery optimizations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we can only hope for better battery results than the 8 hours and 33 minutes the Z Flip 4 got in our testing. Meanwhile, it’s unknown if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a significant boost in battery capacity given that it’s rumored to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Even though we don’t anticipate these foldables coming close to matching the results of the top contenders in the best phone battery life, we hope that recharging them will be even better this time around. That’s because their predecessors top out at 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung’s devices continue to be tops on the foldables list for this, but it would be nice if we could get even faster charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike previous years, this is the first time Samsung has serious competition in the foldable space. Both the Motorola Razr+ and Google Pixel Fold have proven to be worthy contenders, which means added pressure for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to exceed expectations.

This could be the opportunity for Samsung to lower the prices of its upcoming foldables, particularly for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Rumors have hinted to this possibility , especially given the experience Samsung has accumulated over the years creating more foldables than anyone else. While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more than certain to stay at that $1,000 price point, a drop of any kind to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s price would be a statement.

Choosing between the two largely centers around productivity and features. You’ll certainly get more out of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but don’t count out the Galaxy Z Flip 5 because of what you may be able to do with its larger outer screen.