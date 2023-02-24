Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak just ‘confirmed’ IPX8 waterproof design and new hinge

We expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to come later this year and already it seems that it could be a noticeable upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Now that it’s tipped to get a design gamechanger that could see it leapfrog the competition.

According to prominent leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to adopt the same waterdrop hinge that we've seen rumored for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 . These hinges not only replace the existing ones from past generations but also provide a significant upgrade. Their shape allows the phone to withstand more folding and opening than its predecessors, but also significantly decreases the visibility of the crease in the phone’s foldable screen.

Confirmation: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will adopt water drop hinges and support IPX8 waterproof.February 24, 2023 See more

This isn’t the first time we had heard rumors of this waterdrop hinge — which Samsung refers to internally as a “dumbbell” hinge. Leaker Ross Young had been claiming since last December that Samsung would announce a new hinge for the Z Flip 5 . Now with Ice Universe providing “confirmation” it seems highly likely that Samsung is bringing this new hinge to both of its foldable phones.

Samsung’s waterdrop hinge to remain waterproof

Of course, Samsung isn’t the only one to use a waterdrop hinge. The Oppo Find N2 notably uses its own waterdrop hinge design and it's one of the ways Oppo’s foldable phone is superior to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 .

(Image credit: Naver)

But here’s the catch — Oppo’s design leaves the phone less waterproof than many of the best phones. The Find N2 is only rated at IPX4, meaning it is only resistant to water splashes. Samsung’s foldables are currently the only ones on the market that have the coveted IPX8 rating, which means the phone can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.